Yardi to Introduce New Self Storge Software at SSA Spring

The 2024 SSA Spring Conference & Trade Show takes place, March 12-14 in National Harbor, Maryland

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is proud to sponsor, present and exhibit at the Self Storage Association's (SSA) biggest event of the year on March 12-14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. The 2024 SSA Spring Conference & Trade Show is the ideal time for facility operators to network, discover new technology platforms and learn how to improve operations to meet shifting customer demands.

Yardi® is proud to sponsor, present and exhibit at the Self Storage Association’s (SSA) biggest event of the year on March 12-14 in National Harbor, MD.

Yardi is an Ambassador Partner Sponsor of the event and will be at booth 335 to discuss facility marketing, management and market research solutions.

Tyson Huebner, director for Yardi® Matrix ® , will present the self storage national outlook on Wednesday, March 13, from 8:45-9:45 a.m. EST. With occupancy returning to pre-pandemic levels and street rates declining, attendees will learn which markets are best positioned to weather the storm and how data can help owners and operators stay ahead of the curve on operational trends and investment strategies.

Jeff Bailey, regional manager at Yardi, will host a roundtable to discuss the ways all-in-one software has evolved on Wednesday, March 13 from 2:45-4 p.m. EST. This tech has emerged as game-changing technology for facility managers looking to improve their bottom lines, simplify workflows and find the right tenants quickly.

Yardi is excited to introduce Yardi® Storage Manager, a powerful cloud-based facility management platform for institutional self storage operators with complex accounting and operational needs. A suite of optional add-on modules extends the functionality of the system to include advanced marketing, stored goods protection, procurement, construction, forecasting, investment management and more.

Yardi will also be showcasing Yardi Breeze® Premier, Yardi® Matrix and StorageCafe®.

Attending SSA 2024 Spring? Stop by booth 335 or schedule an appointment to meet with a Yardi expert while at the show.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350653/BP_Matrix_SSA_Spring_Conference.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi