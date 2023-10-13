Yardi to Unveil New Products at NARPM Annual Convention

News provided by

Yardi

13 Oct, 2023, 18:08 ET

See the latest Yardi solutions and get a free tech evaluation at booth 302

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi is proud to return as an official partner and hotel key card sponsor of the 2023 NARPM Annual Convention, taking place Oct. 16-19, 2023, at the Omni CNN Center in Atlanta, GA. As a leading provider of property management software and real estate solutions, continuous innovation has been key to Yardi's continued success.

Continue Reading
Yardi is proud to return as an official partner and hotel key card sponsor of the 2023 NARPM Annual Convention, taking place Oct. 16-19, 2023, at the Omni CNN Center in Atlanta, GA. (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)
Yardi is proud to return as an official partner and hotel key card sponsor of the 2023 NARPM Annual Convention, taking place Oct. 16-19, 2023, at the Omni CNN Center in Atlanta, GA. (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

This year, the company plans to showcase some of its latest releases, including ID Verify for Yardi Breeze and Yardi Breeze Premier. As an optional module to accompany Yardi's resident screening solution, ScreeningWorks Pro, ID Verify takes fraud prevention a step further by utilizing a combination of artificial intelligence and computer vision to verify renter identification documents.

In addition to some new tech offerings, Yardi will be sharing its current promo for Yardi Breeze Premier. For a limited time, clients can lock in Breeze Premier at 50 percent off the standard price per residential unit per month when they sign an annual agreement and adopt Yardi's resident screening and renters' insurance bundle. The price reduction takes the monthly cost per residential unit down to just $1.

Attendees are invited to stop by booth 302 for demos of Breeze Premier, ID Verify and more. Company representatives will be available to discuss the latest pricing and help customers find a plan that best fits their business.

Not going to NARPM Annual Convention? Watch a webinar to learn more about affordable all-in-one software for residential property managers.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About NARPM

The National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) is an association of real estate professionals who know first-hand the unique problems and challenges of managing single family homes and small residential properties. NARPM, founded in 1988, provides a permanent trade organization for the residential property management industry. NARPM continues to be the premier professional association of residential property managers, currently representing more than 6,000 members comprised of real estate agents, brokers, managers and their employees. To learn more, visit narpm.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247174/Yardi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676063/4340664/Yardi_Breeze_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Also from this source

Student Housing Preleasing, Rent Growth Help Sector Shine, Yardi Matrix Reports

Student Housing Preleasing, Rent Growth Help Sector Shine, Yardi Matrix Reports

The student housing sector starts the school year in a strong position, as preleasing matches last year's solid performance and year-over-year rent...
Yardi and Senior Housing News Recognize Nine Honorees in 2023 Changemakers Series

Yardi and Senior Housing News Recognize Nine Honorees in 2023 Changemakers Series

As sponsor of the annual Changemakers series for the fifth consecutive year, Yardi® joins Senior Housing News (SHN) in presenting the class of 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.