Yardi Unveils New Solution to Optimize Asset Performance for Commercial Real Estate

Yardi Elevate is a complete solution that delivers in-depth operational data, deal management, market intelligence, predictive insights, budgeting, revenue forecasting and business intelligence. It provides complete deal pipeline visibility, enables on-time performance of building maintenance, drives accurate revenue growth predictions and boosts decision-making with market data.

Yardi Elevate builds on the proven Yardi® Deal Manager solution, adding new tools such as Yardi® Forecast Manager, Yardi® Construction Manager, and Yardi® Facility Manager. Yardi Elevate for multifamily real estate will be complete by the end of 2018.

"Centralizing asset management on a single connected platform ensures transparency, data integrity and efficiency for chief operating officers, building engineers, leasing agents and external brokers," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi. "With a 360-degree view of assets, stakeholders can assess portfolio health, close deals faster, complete construction jobs on time and on budget, increase occupancy, and reduce costs and risks by meeting forecasted returns. The bottom line for Yardi Elevate users is more control, easier access and better results."

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

