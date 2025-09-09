Yardi Virtuoso launches in-app assistant to deliver support and insights

AI support agent resolves 78% of queries and reduces onboarding time

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week at the Yardi® Advanced Solutions Conference (YASC), Yardi showcased a conversational AI support agent embedded directly in the Yardi suite. Virtuoso support delivers contextual, in-app guidance to users, helping them quickly resolve routine questions, navigate workflows and access key documentation in one place.

Virtuoso support is part of the Virtuoso AI platform. It reduces training time for new staff and provides insight for internal support. For residential products, it also facilitates handoffs to Yardi's existing client support organization when AI is unable to assist.

Early usage metrics show strong engagement and performance:

Hundreds of clients and tens of thousands of users are live and engaging

78% resolution rate without live escalation

92% user satisfaction

"Virtuoso support is a valuable tool that assists site teams by efficiently addressing knowledge-based queries — particularly those related to CRM navigation, accessing support documentation and clarifying simple workflows," said Shawaun Alexander, senior vice president at Bozzuto. "Its integration directly into core applications like RentCafe® CRM IQ encourages adoption, drives consistency and eases the burden on internal support."

Benefits for support teams:

Reduces repetitive questions, allowing internal teams to focus on higher-value tasks

Delivers instant, 24/7 support without wait times

Scales effortlessly with growing portfolios and onsite teams

Yardi provides a monthly report to clients summarizing Virtuoso interactions and user questions. These insights help organizations identify training needs, address recurring issues and monitor adoption.

"Virtuoso is designed to complement human support, not replace it," noted Akshai Rao, president at Yardi. "It combines the speed of AI with the reliability of human insight through dynamic escalation to Yardi experts when appropriate."

Virtuoso is currently available in Voyager 8 and CRM IQ, with support for additional Yardi applications planned for future updates. Stay up to date with the latest Virtuoso Platform innovations by subscribing to the Yardi AI Newsletter.

