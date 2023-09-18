YARDRINK ANNOUNCES FIRST RETAIL DISTRIBUTION WITH SCHEELS® ALL SPORTS, INC.

Official Licensed Product of the NHL is Now Available to Purchase in Five Upper Midwest Stores

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YardRink, LLC, the fastest-growing backyard ice rink kit provider, is pleased to announce its first retail distribution with employee-owned SCHEELS, a destination sporting goods store with 31 locations in the U.S.A. SCHEELS will be the first retailer to sell YardRink's Starter and Standard size backyard rink kits in five store locations. The rollout is slated to launch in the following SCHEELS locations, ahead of the holiday season:

Fargo, ND

Grand Forks, ND

Rochester, MN

Eden Prairie, MN

St. Cloud, MN

SCHEELS is a natural retailer for YardRink, as both companies share a passion for outdoor fun and providing their customers with the best possible experience. YardRink's patented technology creates an authentic hockey experience, with a custom tarp attached to the outside of its panels, which are filled and then frozen. This design creates a smooth board-to-ice surface, allowing wall passes and rebounds that mimic the feel of a professional rink.

"We're excited to work with YardRink to bring their backyard rink kits to our stores," said Jordan Stoddart, SCHEELS Line Leader. "We know our customer's passion for hockey and outdoor adventure will pair perfectly with YardRink's high quality products, and we look forward to watching this relationship grow in the future."

Customers will have the opportunity to purchase the YardRink Starter and Standard Rink kits in-store at all five locations or online at www.Scheels.com.

"Our launch at SCHEELS is a meaningful step forward as we continue to align our YardRink technology to the best and brightest brands that support outdoor fun," shared Brian Packard, co-founder and CEO of YardRink, LLC. "We are committed to expanding access to the sport of hockey and creating more opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors. Our relationship with SCHEELS will help us achieve both of those goals."

About YardRink LLC

An official licensed product of the NHL, YardRink manufactures and sells outdoor ice hockey rinks designed for optimum performance and playability. With headquarters in North Andover, Massachusetts and manufacturing operations in Clinton, Iowa, YardRink is the fastest growing backyard rink brand in North America. The company offers hockey rink kits for any size yard through its website, www.YardRink.com and select retail outlets. YardRink was founded with one goal: to create joy. By providing unlimited access to the thrill of outdoor ice time, YardRink aims to foster and expand the love of hockey.

About SCHEELS

Three acres of potatoes were the seed for the first SCHEELS store in 1902. Frederick A. Scheel, a German immigrant, used the $300 he earned from that first harvest as the down payment on the first SCHEELS, a small hardware store in Sabin, Minnesota. Over the years,

SCHEELS opened in surrounding communities including Fargo in 1930, where the Corporate Offices are located. Customer interest grew and sports lines were added to the product mix.

SCHEELS is currently a 31-store operation with stores in 13 states including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, and Texas. SCHEELS has 3 new stores under construction opening in 2023 and 2024 that will expand the company to 34 stores in 16 states, adding Arizona, Idaho and Oklahoma. Currently, Steve D. Scheel, the great grandson of SCHEELS founder, is the company's Chairman of the Board, and great-great grandson Steve M. Scheel is CEO. Todd Anderson serves as President and oversees SCHEELS daily operations of nearly 10,000 associates.

SOURCE YardRink, LLC