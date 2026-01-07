Yarrow Opens at Tahoe's Sugar Bowl Resort

A new chef-driven restaurant atop the iconic Donner Summit blends California-inspired cuisine with alpine soul

NORDEN, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Bowl Resort , the independently owned alpine playground atop Donner Summit in Lake Tahoe, announces the official opening of Yarrow, a new, vibrant full-service and mountainside restaurant located inside the resort's renovated Village Lodge. An elevated yet relaxed dining destination, Yarrow offers a menu of modern, seasonal fare that's rooted in California's rich culinary history and inspired by its nearby Sierra landscape – marking the first dining concept of its kind at Sugar Bowl's snowbound village.

For the first time in its 87-year history, Sugar Bowl has embarked on a major revitalization campaign to upgrade the resort's features, from skiable terrain to its on-mountain dining. The Village Lodge is introducing an entirely revamped food and beverage experience, under the leadership of Sugar Bowl Culinary Advisor and acclaimed chef Traci Des Jardins, Beverage Director and hospitality veteran Clay Reynolds, and Executive Chef Robert Douglas. The project included a complete redesign of the building's culinary infrastructure, more than doubling the size of the kitchen and creating intentional spaces that accommodate both sit-down dining and more casual gatherings on the outdoor Terrace.

Food & Menu Highlights

With a strong focus on seasonal, local ingredient sourcing from nearby vendors and farmers, Yarrow offers comforting, approachable alpine fare through a distinctly Californian lens – weaving together influences from American, Asian, European, and Middle Eastern cuisines. Menu highlights include:

Duck Fat Rösti with apple soubise, a rich, alpine-inspired take on the classic comfort

with apple soubise, a rich, alpine-inspired take on the classic comfort Togarashi Fried Brussels Sprouts finished with toasted sesame aioli

finished with toasted sesame aioli Lamb Meatballs paired with labneh, chimichurri, and sumac

paired with labneh, chimichurri, and sumac Yarrow Burger topped with a bacon jam, crispy shallots, and Mt. Tam cheese

topped with a bacon jam, crispy shallots, and Mt. Tam cheese Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich with arugula, herbs, and lemon vinaigrette on ciabatta

with arugula, herbs, and lemon vinaigrette on ciabatta Korean Flatbread Pizza topped with gochujang tomato sauce, BBQ pork, and pickled onion

"I hold a special connection to Sugar Bowl, having grown up close by in the Central Valley and learning how to ski in these mountain resorts of the Sierra," said Traci Des Jardins, Sugar Bowl Resort's Culinary Advisor. "Spending time in the Sierra played an instrumental role in inspiring me to become a professional chef. I'm thrilled to play a part in helping to share the magic of Sugar Bowl, introducing the thoughtful food at Yarrow for both new and returning guests."

Traci Des Jardins is a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurant operator. A classically trained French chef whose style is influenced by her Mexican and French-Acadian roots, she has cooked in top kitchens across Los Angeles, New York, and France, and opened the beloved Jardinière in San Francisco in 1997, mentoring generations of industry talent until its closure after 21 years. Traci began advising the culinary program at Sugar Bowl in 2015 and became a more significant part of the team at the beginning of 2025, supporting the renovation campaign and providing guidance on restaurant concepting, kitchen design, and overall service and execution.

Cocktails & Beverage Program

Complementing the menu is a robust beverage program spotlighting California wine producers and Yarrow's original "Alpine Flora" cocktail collection, inspired by wildflowers native to the Sierra Nevada and named in tribute to the restaurant's namesake, the yarrow flower. Each cocktail draws a connection to its floral inspiration through flavor or color.

Standout creations include the Little Prince's Pine made with bourbon, sweet vermouth, and Brucato Chaparral Amaro, a California-produced spirit with pine and fir notes that echo the surrounding forest; Prairie Smoke crafted with mezcal, green chartreuse, luxardo maraschino liqueur, garnished with a cherry and lime to create a smokey and balanced ode to the high desert terrain; and Sierra Primrose a combination of fresh blood orange and California gin, which creates a vibrant hue that mirrors the flower itself. Several Alpine Flora cocktails are presented alongside low-ABV or non-alcoholic counterparts, underscoring Yarrow's inclusive, all-day approach to dining and drinking.

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Clay Reynolds is a long-time hospitality veteran, having led world-class wine and beverage programs across the Bay Area for over 22 years. He joins Sugar Bowl as its Beverage Director, bringing a wealth of hospitality expertise and enthusiasm to the community, having developed close friendships with Sugar Bowl residents through his tenure as head sommelier in some of San Francisco's top restaurants. Reynolds is also the Wine Director for the San Francisco Forty-Niners, overseeing the full wine experience at Levi's Stadium, as well as Partner and Beverage Director for Uccello Lounge in San Francisco.

Restaurant Design & Village Lodge Renovation

The 64-seat restaurant was designed in partnership with award-winning firm, BCV Architecture + Interiors , who led the remodel of the historic Village Lodge. Across the lodge, the design team ensured the continuity of Sugar Bowl's original soul and charm (initially crafted by legendary California architect William Wurster), while looking to bring a modern, elegant aesthetic that harmonizes spaces with the natural mountain environment. The result is Yarrow restaurant and greater lodge that boasts a timeless and contemporary feel that's grounded in Sugar Bowl's history – and encourages guests to relax and linger before or after enjoying the resort's diversity of mountain experiences.

"We couldn't be happier to bring this level of culinary sophistication to Sugar Bowl and our reimagined Village Lodge," said Bridget Legnavsky, President and CEO of Sugar Bowl Resort. "Part of the experience of being out in the snow is coming together afterward to connect over a meal with family and friends. Sharing food is central to the spirit that has always kept Sugar Bowl alive – and where else can you ski, ride a gondola, and arrive at one of the best views in the Sierras for a truly memorable meal?"

The new Village Lodge amenities – including the opening of Yarrow, the brand-new, two-tiered outdoor terrace, and communal spaces such as a remodeled, state-of-the-art locker room and Rathskeller – represents the most significant hospitality changes at Sugar Bowl since the resort first opened nearly 90 years ago. These upgrades are part of a $100 million revitalization project funded entirely by the resort's 170 village homeowners – an investment focused on preserving Sugar Bowl's independent spirit and longevity, while elevating the overall guest experience.

Yarrow is open seven days a week from 7:30 AM to 2 PM for breakfast and lunch and 5 PM to 9 PM for dinner. Dinner reservations for Yarrow are now available via OpenTable . For more information, visit www.sugarbowl.com/yarrow or follow on social media ( @sugarbowlresort ).

About Sugar Bowl Resort

Founded in 1939, Sugar Bowl Resort is one of California's most historic ski destinations, located atop Donner Summit. The independently owned resort spans more than 1,650 acres across four peaks, with terrain for all ability levels, a robust terrain parks program, endless trails at Royal Gorge Cross Country, and a snowbound alpine village that embodies the nostalgic soul of skiing.

