YASH Technologies Partners with Baheya Foundation to Transform Cancer Care in Egypt

CAIRO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator and outsourcing services provider, partnered with the Baheya Foundation, Egypt's pioneering hospital dedicated to breast cancer treatment and early detection, to help accelerate their digital transformation and drive exceptional patient experiences. The project envisions a paperless hospital environment by harnessing the power of YASH's Health Information System (HIS) framework built on the latest SAP S/4HANA platform, combined with state-of-the-art add-on solutions.

"We are on a momentous mission to revolutionize cancer care and provide women of Egypt holistic health and safety programs harnessing the power of community partnerships and advanced technologies," said Gilan Felfela, Board Member of Baheya Foundation. "This transformative project with YASH and SAP will significantly elevate patient experiences at Baheya and provide us with accurate insights to optimize decision-making while driving operational efficiencies. We are confident that this critical deployment will play a crucial role in furthering our mission to achieve early detection and effective treatment for breast cancer."

YASH's extensive expertise in healthcare solutions and forward-thinking vision in technology integration were critical factors in enabling this pivotal partnership. This solidifies YASH Technologies' position as a driving force in Egypt's healthcare and hospital sector. By meticulously catering to the unique requirements of the Baheya Foundation, YASH will help facilitate enhanced stability and growth in the healthcare group.

Speaking on the occasion, James Griffin, Managing Director at YASH Technologies Middle East, said, "Our proven success in healthcare implementations, coupled with our demonstrably robust client references, played a pivotal role in emerging as the partner of choice for Baheya Foundation. Our advanced HIS framework reflects our commitment to empowering our clients with the next generation of healthcare technologies, enabling them to drive comprehensive business transformation and deliver exceptional patient experiences."

The Baheya Foundation is widely recognized for its dedication to providing exceptional patient care and implementing innovative programs. The transition from the legacy system to a globally integrated platform represents a significant milestone in modernizing healthcare delivery at Baheya.

In the two decades of partnering with the Healthcare sector, YASH has emerged as a preferred provider across the Middle East and Globally, with its value-centric transformative solutions and services.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com.

