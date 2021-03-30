Yasmin (Rigney) Nelson Joins Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group

"I'm delighted to welcome Yasmin to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp . "Our clients will benefit greatly from Yasmin's experience on Capitol Hill, her work on major policy issues and her guidance on racial equity and diversity issues."

At Bracewell, Nelson will advise clients on a wide range of issues, including financial services and economic policy. Her work will be informed by her time on Capitol Hill, where she was responsible for crafting and managing Senator Harris' economic agenda, as well as advising on Congressional Tri-Caucus policy and political issues. As lead on Congressional Black Caucus for Harris, she concentrated on advancing policy initiatives with a focus on equity and inclusion.

Nelson also previously served in the offices of Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), advising on the economic and housing portfolios, and as a professional committee staffer on the Senate Finance Committee for now-Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR). She is a past president of the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus.

"We're very excited to welcome Yasmin to the Bracewell Policy Resolution Group," said Scott Segal, co-head of PRG. "She brings unique experience, an extensive understanding of the legislative process and a keen knowledge of economic and regulatory matters that will greatly benefit our clients."

"Yasmin is bringing to PRG and to our clients an extensive background in public policy as well as a track record of leadership on equity and inclusion," said Dee Martin, co-head of PRG. "I am excited to welcome another strong female leader to our firm."

"Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group is a premier firm in Washington, DC and excels in representing clients on the policy issues that I've been working on for the past decade," said Nelson. "I'm thrilled to contribute to the top-notch advocacy and strategic communications services that PRG provides to clients."

Nelson holds a Masters of Business Administration in finance and accounting from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor's from Loyola University Maryland. She is a member of the Financial Services Professionals (FSP) and Smith Association of Women MBAs, sits on the board of the Black Women's Congressional Alliance (BWCA) and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell LLP is a leading law and government relations firm. Our knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by clients across industries enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

About the Policy Resolution Group

The Policy Resolution Group at Bracewell helps clients around the world navigate our complex federal landscape, creating and implementing successful strategies to achieve our clients' government relations objectives. PRG provides counsel and services in legislative and regulatory affairs, political analysis, strategic communications and legal representation.

SOURCE Bracewell LLP

Related Links

http://www.bracewell.com

