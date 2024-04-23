YASSI™ Announces Addition of New Jersey Vehicle Data to its Real-Time API - Continuing Historic Growth Trajectory as a Leading Data Provider in U.S.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI), a pioneering vehicle data provider, is now the fastest-growing company in its sector across the United States, with regulatory approval in 42 states, including newly added New Jersey. This achievement underscores YASSI's commitment to transforming the automotive industry's access to real-time vehicle, lien, registration, and title data.

Traditionally, the state motor vehicle agencies have operated within isolated systems, hindering the flow of information and complicating data access for national companies. YASSI has effectively dismantled these barriers with its innovative platform, providing unparalleled data liquidity that integrates seamlessly with state and federal databases. This breakthrough service ensures that large national entities such as insurance companies, financial institutions, auto lenders, and dealerships receive the most accurate and up-to-the-minute data directly from the state agencies themselves.

"We are not just breaking speed records; we are revolutionizing how vehicle data is accessed and utilized in the real world," stated Bob Rieger, CEO of YASSI. "Our rapid growth and expansion into 42 states is just the beginning. We envision YASSI becoming the single platform of record for all real-time vehicle-related data, including liens, registrations, titles, and even driver information. This is only the first phase of our long-term strategy to redefine industry standards and enhance service delivery across the board."

With New Jersey live, YASSI continues to broaden its reach and deepen its impact, setting new benchmarks for data accuracy and service speed in the automotive industry. The company remains dedicated to its mission of ensuring that every transaction and decision made by its clients is backed by the most reliable and current data available.

About YASSI:

YASSI is a leading provider of real-time vehicle, lien, registration, and title data. By connecting directly with state motor vehicle agencies and federal databases, YASSI delivers accurate and timely data to major national companies, facilitating streamlined operations and informed decision-making.

SOURCE Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc.