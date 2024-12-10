YASSI™ Expands Real-Time Vehicle Data Platform Adding Pennsylvania

Dec 10, 2024

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YASSI, a leader in real-time vehicle registration, title, and lien data, announces its expansion into Pennsylvania, providing businesses with seamless access to accurate, real-time data.

With this addition of Pennsylvania, YASSI's single point connection now offers customers access to vehicle records in 40 states. This expansion allows lenders, insurers, auto retailers, and fleet companies to accurately verify liens, titles, and registrations instantly, enhancing customer service and reducing the risk of fraud.

"Adding Pennsylvania is a milestone for YASSI," said Bob Rieger, CEO. "This state is critical for auto and insurance markets, and our platform ensures businesses can operate with confidence using accurate, real-time data directly from the source."

YASSI remains the only enterprise-grade solution offering real-time vehicle data via API and web batch functionality. By bridging gaps in state motor vehicle data systems, YASSI empowers businesses to streamline workflows, improve decision-making, and reduce administrative burdens.

About YASSI
YASSI provides real-time vehicle registration, lien, and title data by connecting directly with state motor vehicle agencies. Our platform enables businesses to make data-driven decisions, reduce risks, and streamline operations with the most accurate and up-to-date data available.

