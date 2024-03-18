YASSI Joins eSTART Coalition to Help Modernize the Automotive Title and Registration Process

Coalition Advocates for Improvements to Streamline Auto Transactions

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Automated Software Solutions Inc. (YASSI), the platform of record for real-time vehicle lienholder, registration, and title data, is excited to announce its participation in the Electronic Secure Title and Registration Transformation (eSTART) Coalition as a founding member. eSTART is a group of leading auto industry organizations united in advocating for modern solutions to replace the paper-based processes that currently dominate state and local DMV operations.

"YASSI is proud to be a founding member of this coalition. The members of eSTART are at the forefront of innovation in the Title & Registration space," said Lee Perine, VP of Partnerships at YASSI. "eSTART's mission perfectly aligns with YASSI's vision of creating a unified platform for registration, lien, and title data. By joining forces and expanding the coalition, we are confident that eSTART will drive significant modernization and improve efficiency and security for all stakeholders."

The eSTART Coalition focuses on three key areas of vehicle transactions:

(1) Permitting electronic signatures on all title and registration documents;

(2) Adopting tools for electronic submission and processing of title and registration; and

(3) Enabling electronic vehicle records transfers.

Modernizing these processes will result in significant cost and time savings for consumers, state and local DMV operations and industry participants.

Other automotive industry organizations, including government agencies, industry partners, and associations, are encouraged to join the eSTART Coalition to advocate for these important changes.

For more information about eSTART, please visit www.estartcoalition.org or contact [email protected].

About YASSI

YASSI is the leading platform of record for the vehicle and driver ecosystem. Utilizing the highest level of data security and the latest technology, YASSI provides a single point API to access real time vehicle lien, title and registration data. YASSI services help streamline and enhance the work of financial institutions, dealers, fleet management, auctions and salvage companies across the dynamic and ever-expanding ecosystem serving vehicles and the people who operate them. YASSI is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About eSTART Coalition

The Electronic Secure Title and Registration Transformation (eSTART) Coalition is a united group of leading automotive organizations committed to modernizing and streamlining automotive title and registration processes. eSTART focuses on advocating for the implementation of efficient technology solutions to replace the paper-dependent systems currently used by DMVs. Through collective advocacy and action at the local and national levels, the coalition aims to drive significant improvement in automotive industry processes in ways that benefit all customers, DMVs and industry participants.

For more information, please visit www.estartcoalition.org.

SOURCE Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc.