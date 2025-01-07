YASSI® Launches First Federated Single Sign On Solution for Real-Time Vehicle Records

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YASSI, the leader in real-time vehicle registration, title, and lien data, has launched the first federated Single Sign-On (SSO) solution in the United States for accessing real-time vehicle records. This feature sets a new standard for secure, seamless, and scalable access to critical data in the insurance, lending, and auto retail industries.

The introduction of federated SSO allows enterprise organizations to integrate YASSI's real-time data portal directly into their existing authentication systems. This means employees across hundreds of locations can access the information they need instantly, without compromising security or adding administrative overhead.

Bob Rieger, CEO of YASSI, stated, "Federated SSO transforms the way enterprises integrate with Yassi. It provides them with the ability to securely and seamlessly deliver real-time vehicle data across their entire organization. This innovation reduces friction, ensures compliance, and empowers companies to make faster, more informed decisions."

Why This Matters

State motor vehicle agencies operate in silos, making access to accurate, up-to-the-minute vehicle data complex and inefficient. YASSI's federated SSO bridges this gap, enabling companies to securely and efficiently access vehicle records while simplifying user management and enhancing compliance.

Key Benefits of YASSI's Federated SSO

Scalability : Provides secure access for enterprises with thousands of users across multiple locations.

: Provides secure access for enterprises with thousands of users across multiple locations. Efficiency : Eliminates the need for individual logins, reducing administrative overhead.

: Eliminates the need for individual logins, reducing administrative overhead. Compliance : Ensures all users meet state-mandated requirements through automated systems.

: Ensures all users meet state-mandated requirements through automated systems. Security: Integrates with existing authentication systems to safeguard sensitive data.

Transforming Key Industries

Insurance : Accelerates claims processing by ensuring real-time access to verified vehicle data.

: Accelerates claims processing by ensuring real-time access to verified vehicle data. Lending : Simplifies lien and title verification, reducing fraud risks and improving portfolio management.

: Simplifies lien and title verification, reducing risks and improving portfolio management. Auto Retail: Enhances trade-in and sales processes by verifying vehicle records instantly.

YASSI continues to lead the industry as the only provider delivering a fully enterprise-grade solution for real-time vehicle data, combining federated SSO with its powerful API and unmatched coverage across 40 states.

SOURCE Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc.