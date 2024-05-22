YASSO LAUNCHES 'I SCREAM FOR YASSO' CAMPAIGN TO HELP SNACKERS FEEL RIDICULOUSLY BETTER BY SCREAMING THEIR YASSOS OFF

So this summer, when tensions are predicted to be at an all-time high, Yasso, the Ridiculously Better frozen snack brand, is partnering with beloved Emmy Award-winning producer and TV host, Ross Mathews to launch the 'I Scream for Yasso' campaign. Together, they're helping people release their frustrations in a joyful way by screaming their yassos off for a ridiculously delicious snack, both online and in person.

"I am all in on this campaign and Yasso! Who doesn't want to feel ridiculously better, am I right?" said Ross Mathews. "We all know that when chip happens, sometimes you just have to scream about it. And why not scream in exchange for a delicious snack? Sounds like a win-win to me."

From May 21 to July 4, screamers can visit the "I Scream for Yasso" booth in key markets or upload videos of themselves letting it alllll out with #IScreamForYasso #Sweepstakes @Yasso for a chance to win a year's supply of Yasso and $2,000. Ross kicked off the campaign activation in NYC's Columbus Circle yesterday, May 21, encouraging passersby to scream for Yasso and rewarding them with a sweet snack.

"We're thrilled to team up with Ross and take our 'I Scream for Yasso' booth to key cities to help people release a little frustration and let in a little more joy," said Kelsey Gill, director of marketing for Yasso. "Yasso exists to deliver joy to consumers, and this activation is the perfect way to bring that to life while rewarding participants with a sweet Yasso snack."

Yasso's Ridiculously Better frozen snacks are available at select retailers nationwide. To find a store near you and learn more about the 'I Scream for Yasso' campaign, visit yasso.com, and follow the delightfully delicious journey on Instagram @yasso, Facebook @YassoFrozenYogurt and X @yassofroyo.

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create snacks that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients, and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first-to-market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing novelty brands, attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts.

Yasso currently offers 13 flavors of novelty stick Bars, six flavors of Chocolate Crunch Bars, three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches and three flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide.

Yasso Inc. was named one of the Best Places to Work by Inc. and Denver Business Journal, in addition to garnering a spot on Inc.'s 2023 list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation, which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find a store near you or learn more, visit yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso .

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca.

