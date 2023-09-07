Yealink Launches New Microsoft Teams Rooms Solutions for More Intelligent and Flexible Meetings

Yealink

07 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink, a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has launched its 3rd-Gen MVC Series Microsoft Teams Rooms System, as the first to collaborate with Microsoft in integrating AI technologies like voice control, identity recognition, and transcription into video conferencing. The new solutions offer smart features for a more equitable video conferencing experience and flexible installation for various meeting environments, from standard rooms to boardrooms, training spaces, and divisible rooms. Elevate MTR journey with unmatched intelligence and versatility.

Yealink launches its third-gen MVC Series for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows, for a higher level of equity and flexibility across all rooms.
Intelligent Meeting Experience

In 2023, hybrid work adoption has surged by 28.2% globally, as reported by Forbes. McKinsey's data underscores AI's potential to amplify efficiency, potentially saving 70% of work time. Driven by AI technology, Yealink's latest MTR solutions elevate collaboration to a whole new level of equity. With Copilot Integration, voice commands initiate and end the meetings, freeing participants' hands. Voice and facial recognition identifies and displays participant names in meetings and on real-time transcriptions. Whether through Multi-Stream People Feed (for regular meeting rooms) or Multi-Camera Intelliframe (for larger spaces), the system adeptly tracks the latest four active speakers, promoting seamless and natural conversations.

Flexible Applications Deployment

Yealink's new MTR solutions offer flexible deployment for different application requirements. In terms of audio, various options are available, including wired, wireless, and ceiling microphones, tailored to users' specific needs. For screen-sharing, not only are wired connections like HDMI or USB-C supported, but the solutions also accommodate wireless sharing through Miracast, AirPlay, Google Cast, and Yealink's WPP30 wireless presentation pod, catering to versatile screen sharing requirements. As for display, the entire series comes with the MCore Pro mini-PC, which features built-in EDID recognition for different display resolutions, eliminating the need for additional connectors and ensuring optimal display quality.

Diverse Pro-AV Solutions

In large enterprises, the complexity of meeting room setups necessitates the integration of a range of audiovisual devices such as lighting, sound systems, video conferencing, and digital signage. This creates a need for a more professional, high-end, and even customized comprehensive solution, commonly referred to as a Pro-AV solution (Professional Audiovisual solution). Strategically addressing this demand, Yealink's new MTR solutions offer a multi-camera setup for large meeting environments, supporting the simultaneous use of multiple cameras to capture diverse perspectives during discussion. Additionally, they boast broad compatibility with well-known third-party audio and control solutions, including Biamp, Kramer, AMX, and Q-SYS, amplifying the versatility and potential of users' meeting room experiences.

Yealink's new MTR solutions bring enhanced fairness and adaptability to every room. As we look to the next two years, Yealink will further integrate AI technologies into video conferencing, including advanced facial perspectives and spatial audio. The goal is to heighten the immersive quality of remote meetings and boost communication efficiency for businesses.

Explore more about the new MTR solutions demo room here to experience intelligent and flexible Teams meetings.

About Yealink Inc.

Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a global brand that specializes in video conferencing, voice communications and collaboration solutions with best-in-class quality, innovative technology and user-friendly experience. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions, Yealink is Top5 video conferencing provider (IDC Global Video Conferencing Market Statistics 2021), and ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2020). For more information, or to become a Yealink partner, please visit: www.yealink.com.

