Year-Over-Year Asking Prices Declining Steadily in All Used Aircraft Categories

Jet and turboprop aircraft inventory levels, meanwhile, have increased while piston single inventory continues to decline. "With inventory increasing across most segments, sales are continuing but have definitely slowed," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Following several consecutive months of increases, inventory levels in this market were up 8.97% month over month and 9.33% year over year in October. Sandhills observed the greatest increases in the super mid jet category, with inventory up 11.49% M/M and 28.91% YOY.

Asking values were up 1.75% M/M but down 4.96% YOY and are trending sideways. The greatest decreases compared to year-ago asking prices occurred among large jets, down 4.65% YOY, and mid jets, down 4.2% YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory levels in this market are trending down in Sandhills' U.S. and Canadian marketplaces. Inventory was down 7.09% M/M and 17.77% YOY in October.

Asking values were up 0.77% M/M and down 0.08% YOY in October and are trending down.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

In contrast to piston singles, inventory levels of used turboprop aircraft are trending up. Inventory was up 6.23% M/M and 12.11% YOY in October.

Like used piston singles, asking prices in this market are trending down. Asking values for used turboprop airplanes were down 1.37% M/M and 0.7% YOY in October.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in this market were down 15.45% M/M and 23.14% YOY in October and are trending down.

Asking values are also trending down. Asking prices fell 5.8% M/M and 0.25% YOY in October.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

