Year Two is for the Crew -- Captain Morgan's Epic Scavenger Hunt, 'Follow the Captain,' Returns with Bigger, Even Better and More Legendary Adventures

In year two, Captain Morgan is going all out and bringing you and the crew along for the legendary ride. Getting onboard is simple - keep an eye out for Captain Morgan icons and QR codes hidden at bars, liquor stores, stadiums, and even on socials. Each code is a gateway to adventure… spot it, scan and head to FollowTheCaptain.com for an interactive expedition to chart your own 'Follow the Captain' journey.

"The momentum continues to grow in our fourth year as the Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the NFL, we're going even bigger by showing up in all the places that matter the most to fans," said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. "With the exciting return of 'Follow The Captain', we're not stopping at gameday — we're tapping into major moments in culture from now to Super Bowl LIX and beyond, with epic partnerships and legendary adventures, and we can't wait for fans to join us on the journey."

As part of its iconic return, 'Follow The Captain' will kick things off with a gameday celebration like no other. On September 26, Captain Morgan is taking fandom and fun to the high seas when it drops anchor in NYC, rallying crews to cruise the Hudson with Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz. Not your typical tailgate, this action-packed 'sailgate' is the ultimate destination for Big Blue fans. Unbeatable seascape views, expertly crafted Captain Morgan cocktails and onboard challenges to unlock even more surprises… Plus, the highlight of the night? A legendary performance from rap superstar Aminé to chart the course for a season of adventure. Run, don't walk to FollowTheCaptain.com to score a spot on deck for you and your crew.

"With Captain Morgan, legendary adventure is what you get, and I'm pumped to kick off this epic journey by celebrating gameday with my crew in the sickest way possible," said Victor Cruz. "We're going all out. Want in? You know what to do—Follow the Captain and get ready to set sail."

As the season unfolds, Captain Morgan is putting its Captain spin on everything from Friendsgiving (ahem, Crewsgiving), to a can't-miss, limited-edition merch collab that will have the whole crew looking the part. And there's even more goods up for grabs because Captain Morgan is bringing fans closer to the action than ever before. Select winners can score behind the scenes tours of legendary sports stadiums/facilities, VIP meet and greet with a NFL Legend, top-tier field, court, or rink-side seats to see their favorite teams face-off, and a chance to live out their NFL dreams IRL with their very own on-field Combine. But, the ultimate treasure awaits those who Follow the Captain all the way down to NOLA to the biggest stage in sports with a trip to Super Bowl LIX.

And as the season reaches its peak, Captain Morgan is gearing up to make waves in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX. Rumor has it, Captain Morgan might just be adding a little extra spice to one of the most iconic streets in the city, ensuring that the spirit of the Big Easy is infused with the bold energy of Captain Morgan. Keep your eyes peeled, because this celebration is set to be one for the books.

For Captain Morgan, gameday goes beyond the NFL, which is why fans will catch Captain Morgan showing up at and around football gamedays all weekend long, docking at pregame celebrations and events to bring its signature spiced-up energy to traditional tailgates. Whether you're raising a toast on deck, or dominating cornhole, every stop is a chance to create unforgettable memories… and you never know who will show up to help rally the crew.

More legendary adventures are on the horizon, so be on the lookout for a fleet of ships charting the virtual high seas, dropping hints about where Captain Morgan is dropping anchor next. Stay in the know about all the latest adventures ahead by following Captain Morgan on Instagram (@CaptainMorganUSA) and X (@CaptainMorganUS).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, DC. For Grand Prize trips, one must be 25 years or older; for all other Prizes, one must be 21 years or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 8/27/24 @ 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 3/5/25 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET subject to entry deadlines for random drawings for specific prizes. Scanning QR Code will not result in entry; after scanning QR Code, user must access mobile website via provided link, and then complete and submit entry form with name, e-mail address, other required contact information and choice of participating pro sports team from provided list (which will determine prize if verified as a winner; to be eligible to win 2nd Prize, an NFL team must be selected). TO ENTER WITHOUT SCANNING QR CODE, go to www.captainmorgan.com/followthecaptain and complete and submit entry form with choice of participating pro sports team. Limit 1 entry per person. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. See Official Rules at website for full details, including participating pro sports teams, prizes/prize restrictions, entry deadlines for random drawings and odds of winning. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

Captain Morgan Rum Co., New York, NY.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY. CAPTAIN'S ORDERS!

© 2024 NFL Properties LLC. All NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. Sweepstakes not sponsored or offered by the National Football League.

