YEAR UP REBRANDS AS "YEAR UP UNITED" TO SHOWCASE COMPREHENSIVE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Year Up, the leading workforce development organization in the U.S., today announced its new brand — Year Up United (YUU). Year Up United is a comprehensive suite of solutions and services geared towards addressing the divide that exists between business hiring needs and untapped talent, also known as the Opportunity Divide.

This brand update was designed to better reflect the evolution of its comprehensive service offerings spanning talent, business, and community solutions, all built upon years of leadership in reshaping the world of work. Year Up United brings together the expertise of Year Up, Grads of Life, and YUPRO Placement to deliver end-to-end workforce solutions and continue building communities committed to transforming business and driving lasting societal change.

"Today's announcement is a seminal moment for our organization," said Year Up United CEO and President Ellen McClain. "For more than 20 years, we've been at the forefront of workforce change and innovation, working across the labor market to connect talent with opportunity and stewarding a movement to establish skills-first as a private sector norm. We have served more than 45,000 young adults and partnered with over 250 companies across the country, helping to bridge skills gaps, foster forward-looking workplaces, and deliver the highest impact on earnings of any workforce development program to date. With the emergence of AI and new expectations for businesses in the evolving world of work, companies face a growing need to find individuals with the right skills for the jobs of tomorrow and create workplace environments where all talent can thrive. To meet this moment and continue to lead the movement, Year Up United is driving holistic talent and business solutions poised to cultivate the workforce of the future and guide companies as they shape their approach to talent and culture."

"Today's business environment is dynamic and ever evolving. Under Year Up United, we are bringing together Year Up's training, community partnerships, and alumni support with YUPRO Placement's staffing solutions and Grads of Life's skills-first advisory services to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings that meets companies where they are," said Paul Edgerley, Chair of the Year Up United National Board and Senior Advisor at Bain Capital Private Equity. "Our data show there are about three million in-demand jobs in the markets and industries we currently serve, and nearly three million young adults in those markets who could fill them if given access to what Year Up United offers. Year Up United is best positioned to support companies with accessing and developing untapped talent, addressing a key business need to adapt to the future."

Year Up United's new brand identity is inspired by the collective commitment and growing momentum towards its mission to end the Opportunity Divide. Its vibrant visual style includes a new logo and is designed to illustrate the organization's forward-looking vision and its relevance to creating impact on individual lives, businesses and society.

"Year Up United will build upon the foundation of a groundbreaking model to be a catalyst across the workforce landscape, partnering with businesses and community institutions to create even greater access and opportunity to untapped talent," said Greg Walton, Vice Chair of the Year Up United National Board and a Year Up Greater Boston 2007 graduate. "Year Up changed my life, and as a proud Board member, I am thrilled to usher in this new chapter for Year Up United, one that shows immense promise for ending the Opportunity Divide."

About Year Up United (YUU)

Year Up United is a workforce development organization committed to expanding access to economic opportunity for all young adults by providing business and talent solutions to reshape the world of work. We envision a world where everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their full potential and we know it will take multiple approaches and solutions to realize this vision. For nearly 25 years, we have catalyzed change in the talent and business landscape, delivering comprehensive solutions that drive material impact on lives, businesses, and communities. Our work is not done. United, we will end the Opportunity Divide for good. To learn more, visit https://www.yearupunited.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

