YEEDI Kicks Off Early Black Friday Sale: Flagship S14 PLUS with Roller Mop Hits Record Low Price

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday shopping season kicks off, YEEDI is giving consumers a head start with an unprecedented Black Friday discount on its flagship S14 PLUS robot vacuum, featuring the revolutionary OZMO Roller Mop. A global leader in smart cleaning technology, YEEDI combines in-house expertise with a strategic partnership with industry leader Tineco to deliver some of the most capable robot vacuums available. Now, this advanced model is available at an incredible price, making it easier than ever to bring premium cleaning technology into your home just in time for the holidays.

YEEDI S14 PLUS

No Need to Wait for Black Friday: Unbelievable Savings Now

YEEDI's early Black Friday offer means that customers don't have to wait to get their hands on the S14 PLUS at an incredible price. For $549.99, this flagship robot vacuum with the OZMO roller mop is a breakthrough in both technology and affordability—offering a discount of up to $850 off its regular price of $1,399.99.

"This is the best deal we've ever offered on the S14 PLUS," said YEEDI. "For those who want to experience cutting-edge cleaning technology now, there's no need to wait for Black Friday."

A Revolution in Cleaning: The OZMO Roller Mop

At the heart of the Yeedi S14 PLUS is the award-winning OZMO Roller Mop, featuring 16 cleaning jets that refresh the horizontally mounted roller, ensuring dirt is effectively removed while keeping the mop fresh. With 200 RPM rotation and 4,000Pa of pressure, this technology delivers a faster, more thorough clean than ever before. "With the OZMO Roller, cleaning has never been this effortless. It continuously refreshes itself while delivering exceptional results," said YEEDI. "This is premium technology that can now be within reach for everyone, without waiting for Black Friday."

Media Praise for Yeedi's Innovative Cleaning Technology

ZDNET called it "the best Yeedi robot vacuum and mop" they've tested, highlighting its self-cleaning mop roller and intelligent navigation. BGR praised the "effortless cleaning experience," noting the mop's ability to handle corners and edges better than traditional models. Home & Gardens lauded the "revolutionary design," emphasizing how the OZMO Roller Mop reaches areas that other mops miss, ensuring a deeper clean.

Smart, Powerful, and Hassle-Free Cleaning

The YEEDI S14 PLUS redefines home cleaning with intelligent, all-in-one functionality. Its AIVI 3D 3.0 navigation maps homes with precision, avoiding obstacles and adapting to different floor types for optimal cleaning performance.

Equipped with ZeroTangle 2.0 to prevent hair clogs, TruEdge 2.0 for edge-to-edge cleaning, and the OMNI Base Station for automatic emptying and recharging, S14 PLUS delivers a hands-free, effortless cleaning experience. AI-powered stain detection, multi-level zone cleaning, and a self-cleaning roller mop ensure every corner of the home stays spotless.

Pricing and Availability

The YEEDI S14 PLUS is available now for $549.99, a massive discount of $850 off its original price, exclusively from the YEEDI Amazon store.

Additionally, YEEDI's other models are also on sale at incredible prices:

Take advantage of these early Black Friday deals and upgrade your home cleaning with high-performance, hassle-free robot vacuums at unbeatable prices.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

