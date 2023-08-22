Yeeld and Airwallex Partner to Help Customers Accelerate Global Payments and Financial Operations

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeeld, a Chicago-based Fintech startup founded last year by two former Stripe employees Emily Tsitrian and Mira Boora, today announced a partnership with Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses. Yeeld's mission is to help businesses of all sizes integrate or retrofit their payments acceptance technology, leveraging the team's deep knowledge of financial infrastructure to modernize and optimize systems that improve profitability. Yeeld has worked with dozens of customers since launching, and the company's executives are looking to expand further into the FinTech and payments space with this Airwallex partnership.

Yeeld's co-founders started the company based on their collective, direct experience delivering digital payments integrations themselves, and together, have a vision to develop world-class integration and advisory services as well as products for the world's most innovative companies.

According to Tsitrian, co-founder and CEO of Yeeld: "As the world becomes more interconnected, leading global companies continue to innovate and expand, and international payments have become critical for this evolution. We believe that Airwallex's approach to international payments and global financial infrastructure greatly facilitates the type of growth our clients expect from their payments provider. Yeeld looks forward to delivering even more innovation in this space through this partnership."

Jessica Chiu, VP, Strategic Partnerships, NA at Airwallex said, "To thrive in today's environment, businesses need the right mix of global payments and financial technology to simplify their financial operations. Airwallex enables businesses of all sizes to scale across borders. Together with Yeeld, we're excited to help businesses grow."

To learn more about Yeeld and its payment consulting services, visit their website at www.theyeeld.com or contact them at [email protected] or 708-480-2289.

To learn more about Airwallex, visit www.airwallex.com or contact them at [email protected].

About Airwallex
Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit http://www.airwallex.com.

Contact:
Emily Tsitrian
708-480-2289
363327@email4pr.com

SOURCE Yeeld

