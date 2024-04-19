Yeelight Elevates RGB Experience with SignalRGB Integration

Yeelight

Apr 19, 2024

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeelight, a pioneer in smart lighting solutions, proudly announces its collaboration with SignalRGB, empowering users to seamlessly control Yeelight products alongside other RGB devices for an immersive lighting experience.

SignalRGB is a popular software application that enables users to synchronize RGB lighting effects across various devices from different brands, offering tailored experiences for gamers with battlestation integration, dynamic wallpapers, audio synchronization, and more.

Thanks to the integration, Yeelight users can control a variety of products on SignalRGB, including the Yeelight Cube, Beam RGBIC Light Bar, Obsid RGBIC Light Strip, Monitor Light Bar, and more! Enjoy synchronizing these devices with your gaming peripherals for a new experience.

Yeelight's Fun portfolio aims to provide users with "The ultimate RGB playground," offering dazzling RGB lighting effects and a wide range of customizable options. With individually addressable light beads, users can unleash their creativity with features like graffiti, DIY modes, clock mode, sync with screen, music, games and beyond!

With SignalRGB integration, users can unlock new possibilities, such as displaying real-time health stats on the Yeelight Cube while playing Minecraft, enhancing their gaming experience in unique and exciting ways.

To celebrate this collaboration, Yeelight and SignalRGB are launching an exclusive giveaway! Ten lucky winners will receive valuable Yeelight devices along with a one-year-long SignalRGB Pro subscription. Keep an eye on their social media channels for a chance to win!

Yeelight remains dedicated to delivering innovative and versatile smart lighting solutions. The support for SignalRGB integration underscores this commitment, enhancing user experiences and broadening the horizons of smart lighting.

For more information about Yeelight and its products, visit store.yeelight.com 

For more information about SignalRGB, visit signalrgb.com 

