Yeelight Enhances Home Entertainment at Samsung China Media Event

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung China held a Galaxy Z launch event at their flagship experience store in Shanghai, unveiling new smartphones and smart wearables. With a focus on AI technology, Samsung aims to create an immersive smart ecosystem through their rich product portfolios, SmartThings network and strategic partnerships.

Among these, Samsung SmartThings announced its future collaboration with Yeelight for Music Sync features tailored for home entertainment scenarios. Yeelight showcased its immersive, vibrant RGB smart lighting solutions during the Media Experience Event within the launch.

Yeelight demonstrated the impressive Music Sync effects with the Yeelight Cube and Yeelight Obsid RGBIC Light Strip. These products seamlessly integrate with Galaxy phone and Samsung TV, synchronizing with music to create an immersive atmosphere. The vibrant lighting effects significantly enhance home ambiance, making it more engaging and enjoyable.

Earlier this year, at the 2024 AWE exhibition, Yeelight and Samsung China highlighted how the Cube Lamp, Beam RGBIC Light Bar, and Obsid RGBIC Light Strip enhance the viewing experience. These products can mirror TV screen colors through WiFi and LAN control, projecting them onto the lighting devices to create a cohesive and immersive viewing experience in real-time.

Beyond syncing with Galaxy phones and Samsung TVs, users can control these Matter-compatible products via the Yeelight app on mobile devices or PCs. They offer a variety of creative features, such as DIY light painting, dynamic lighting effects, game sync, clock mode, and live streaming mode, providing extensive customization options and interactivity.

Yeelight continues to push the boundaries of RGB ambient lighting, developing products with larger lighting areas and diverse applications. New products are set to launch in Q3 and Q4. Stay tuned for more updates from Yeelight!

