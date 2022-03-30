YellaWood® Extends Title Sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Talladega Superspeedway

In celebration of the continued partnership, YellaWood is offering a dealer promotion to give away a once-in-a-lifetime YellaWood 500 experience to a lucky contractor or homeowner. Details on the prize package, including how to enter, will be announced in the coming months.

"We take great pride in who we align ourselves with and are very selective with where we put the Yella Tag. We are thrilled to continue working with NASCAR," said Great Southern Wood, Incorporated Founder and CEO, Jimmy Rane. "Around here we say, 'if it doesn't have that Yella Tag, you don't want it' and we couldn't be prouder to put the Yella Tag on this event for the next three years."

The YellaWood 500 will return to NASCAR's biggest track in legendary Talladega, Alabama on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. CST. The 188-lap event is the second race in the round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. This multi-year partnership includes exclusive naming rights of the Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race and YellaWood® branding throughout the 2.66-mile venue, including across Talladega Superspeedway's iconic Pit Road Club.

"As YellaWood® continues to expand, we're always looking for engaging ways to connect with our dealers, contractors and homeowners. Events like the YellaWood 500 allow us the opportunity to spread the YellaWood® brand to millions across the country, which drives demand for our dealers and contractors," said YellaWood® Director of Branding and Marketing Operations, Rob Pongonis.

Tickets for the 2022 YellaWood 500 are available for purchase here.

Dates for the 2023 and 2024 YellaWood 500 will be announced on a later date.

To learn more about Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, and its YellaWood® brand line of products, please click here.

About Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated

Established in 1970, Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, and its YellaWood® brand products are headquartered in Abbeville, Alabama. Servicing D.I.Y. retail home centers, pro dealers and other retail building-related and industrial segments, the company has 15 facilities across the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions which produce pressure treated lumber for residential, farm, commercial and industrial uses.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is the most competitive racetrack on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Three- and four-wide racing at 200 mph are a norm at Talladega Superspeedway, along with nail-biting, photo finishes.

For information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

SOURCE YellaWood