Yello Announces Strategic Partnership with AMS and Introduces New Product: Yello Assist - Powered by AMS

CHICAGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello, a leading provider of early talent acquisition software solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the global talent solutions business, AMS. The partnership will enhance hiring efficiency for Yello clients through the addition of leading talent acquisition services, under a new product, Yello Assist – Powered by AMS.

Introducing Yello Assist - Powered by AMS

This collaboration provides several new benefits for Yello clients, ensuring enhanced and efficient scalability of early stage hiring for a range of organizations. Yello Assist – Powered by AMS delivers seamless event management and enables hiring teams to spend more time with candidates, supporting strategic initiatives and driving growth.

Yello Assist – Powered by AMS will deliver the following services:

Event registration and scheduling: offering a streamlined, highly scalable, and cost-effective solution for companies looking to excel at recruiting events without needing extensive in-house resources to manage and schedule each event.

Data-driven optimization: leveraging insights to enhance event effectiveness, ensuring higher returns on investment.

This partnership further demonstrates Yello's commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and success for their clients. Together with AMS, Yello looks forward to empowering their clients with the tools and expertise needed to excel in their early talent recruitment efforts.

About Yello:

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution built with early talent in mind, with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to sourcing to events and recruitment operations. Yello empowers recruiters and candidates to stay engaged, connecting emerging candidates to their first job.

About AMS:

We are AMS. We are a talent solutions business. Working with clients across the globe, we have learned what it takes to build a high performing employer. It starts with talent; sourcing, selecting and keeping the right people in the right jobs. To do this well, you need unmatched expertise in digital innovation, and a deep understanding of the complex needs of the talent you are seeking to engage – whether that talent is external to your business or already inside it. Taking a holistic approach to the HR value chain and attracting and retaining a world class workforce enables business success. 8,500+ experts, across 120+ countries, speaking more than 50 languages, delivering projects for the world's most admired companies. We are AMS. This is what we do. Talent is our world.

