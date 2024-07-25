Yello Announces The Annual Top 100 Internship Programs List of 2024 on National Intern Day

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello, a leading provider of early talent acquisition software solutions, announced the eighth annual Top 100 Internship Programs List which highlights employers who are leading the way through their internship programs. Past winners include Northrop Grumman (2023), Boeing (2022), and Lumen (2021).

Yello's Top 100 Internship Programs List of 2024

Yello announced the list on National Intern Day, a holiday created by WayUp in 2017 and observed every year on the last Thursday of July. The holiday serves as a nationwide celebration that recognizes the contributions of interns and the importance of creating an equitable internship program.

Hundreds of employers across different industries and company sizes nominated themselves for a spot on the list, which is determined by a panel of industry experts and public voting. Each submission is anonymized and evaluated using criteria like professional development, intern engagement, full-time employment opportunities, commitment to DEI, and unique aspects of the program.

"Hundreds of employers submitted exceptional nominations for their programs this year and getting a spot on the Top 100 List was extremely competitive," said Dan Bartfield, CEO at Yello. "It's encouraging to see the growth of these programs each year and we're thankful for all of the employers who nominated their programs."

This year's #1 Program Winner is Synchrony Financial. Their internship program stands out through:

Intern engagement and development - By integrating project-based learning, leadership development, community involvement, and continuous support, Synchrony creates a dynamic and supportive environment where interns can thrive and achieve their full potential.

- By providing an intern-dedicated space and a summer programming series with social activities, Synchrony eases their interns into a community among their intern cohort. Their commitment to DEI is evident throughout all aspects of their program. Focus on mental health and wellness - A widely encompassing offering of health and wellness services is available for all interns.

Yello also recognized employers that excelled in four specific areas:

DEI Champion - GE Appliances, a Haier company - GE Appliances' program demonstrates their commitment to DEI through a variety of efforts with measurable outcomes. From candidate sourcing to engagement initiatives throughout the program, they holistically support interns through employee resource groups, an annual Inclusion and Diversity week, and support for several scholarships for D&I groups.

Intern Growth - Unilever - With a structured program to develop technical and soft skills, nurture interns' curiosity about career possibilities, and mentorship opportunities, Unilever upholds a culture of continuous learning. Interns can create personalized career development plans with their mentor, join an alumni network, and receive continued support through post-internship check-ins.

Innovation - Endeavor (WME IMG Holdings, LLC) - Endeavor offers interns the chance to make their mark on the entertainment industry. Their interns get to work with sports broadcasters, fashion designers, and grammy award-winning musicians. Interns also get to work alongside talent representatives, marketing agencies, and global clients in a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and teamwork.

Small but Mighty Award - Keiter CPAs - As an organization with <250 employees, Keiter CPAs offers a multitude of opportunities for their interns. They offer an extensive onboarding process, hands-on development opportunities, industry and soft-skill training, and even a helicopter ride around Richmond, VA!

About Yello

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution built with early talent in mind, with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to sourcing to events and recruitment operations.

