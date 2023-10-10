Yello Announces Unrivaled Tool for Campus Recruiters at HR Tech Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello's excited to announce our new product feature: SkillsMatch at the HR Tech Conference 2023–a first-to-market tool for finding early talent potential. Unleash the power of intelligent automation by matching new and existing candidates with relevant skills and qualifications to quickly build talent pipelines. SkillsMatch recommends matches using intelligent skills taxonomy, optimized specifically for early career candidates–that includes being able to translate "President of Business Fraternity" into a "leadership" soft skill.

"We're thrilled to unveil SkillsMatch this month, so we can help campus recruiters look at a candidate's potential rather than just their GPA or major," says Maureen Pole, Chief Product Officer at Yello. "A game-changer in the market, it stands alone in its innovative approach to empower recruiters to be more effective when sourcing and engaging with candidates. Eliminating the time-intensive, manual review of resumes that campus recruiters must do after all of their fall events. With SkillsMatch, this once weeks-long process is completed in minutes."

Visit Yello at booth 5502 for a live demo of SkillsMatch.

Yello is happy to be bringing the hub of early talent software to HR Tech because we understand the complexity of early talent that not many other TA software does. We empower recruiters to source, efficiently find the potential in their early talent candidates, and engage with them all in the same place.

