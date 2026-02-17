CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello, a leading provider of early talent acquisition software solutions for campus recruiting teams, today announced its integration with LinkedIn CRM Connect. The integration connects Yello's platform directly with LinkedIn Recruiter, enabling talent teams to work more efficiently while accessing real-time candidate information.

Yello Launches LinkedIn CRM Connect Integration to Boost Efficiency For Recruiters



The LinkedIn CRM Connect integration eliminates the time wasted from jumping between two systems, allowing recruiters to review real-time LinkedIn member profiles directly in Yello's platform, update Yello candidate profiles with fresh LinkedIn member profile data, and maintain accurate records.

Through this integration, recruiters gain a complete view of their candidate interactions across systems. They can see which prospects are already in their Yello pipeline while browsing LinkedIn Recruiter, view communication history at a glance, and take action without disrupting their workflow.

Key benefits for Yello customers include:

Working seamlessly between LinkedIn and Yello without switching systems

Seeing which candidates are already in Yello, along with interaction history, without leaving LinkedIn Recruiter

Accessing the latest candidate information in Yello, updated directly by candidates on LinkedIn, giving you confidence in data accuracy

Viewing notes in LinkedIn Recruiter and InMail history alongside other activity tracked in Yello, and sending InMails to candidates directly from Yello

The LinkedIn CRM Connect integration is available to Yello customers with requisitions and workflows and LinkedIn Recruiter seats.

For more information, read our blog post on yello.co. Yello customers can contact their Customer Success Manager to learn more.

About Yello

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution purpose-built for early talent – with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to recruitment operations to sourcing and events. Key hiring metrics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while maximizing your return on investment.

