Yello Mobile, True Unicorn in Korea, Plans to Solidify Its Leadership Position in the Blockchain Market

The brand renewal to "Yello" signifies the company's new vision and endeavors at expanding its presence in a new business area in earnest to lead digital transformation.

It aims to achieve service innovation through applying blockchain technology in its core businesses: FinTech (Financial Technology), AdTech (Advertisement Technology), O2O (Online-Offline Commerce), Healthcare, and Media Commerce.

In preparation, Yello laid the foundation for the swift response to rapidly-evolving blockchain and advanced relevant world-class technology and expertise mainly with its blockchain specialists, DAYLI Financial Group and DAYLI Blockchain.

DAYLI Financial Group is one of the subsidiaries of Yello, with three core divisions; digital currency trading platform Coinone, blockchain specialist DAYLI Intelligence, and global top 20 public blockchain ICON.

With a great emphasis on blockchain technology development and investment, and ICO advisory services as core business areas in the short term, DAYLI Blockchain is laying out a joint project with the DAYLI Financial Group under the goal of the establishment of Cypto IB, which will offer a variety of financial services from advisory services for ICO, M&A, and investment to other financial services such as issuance of derivatives, circulation, and asset management

"Yello will be a true leader in the era of digital transformation by increasing its presence in new businesses via blockchain technology," said Sanghyuk Lee, CEO of Yello. "We will accelerate growth momentum and solidify the foundation for growth by reinforcing our competitiveness in new business areas."

About Yello

Yello is an integrated digital platform provider of optimized B2C service in the digital environment and customized B2B solution with state-of-the-art technology brought by the Digital Transformation including Blockchain, Big Data, AI. It was established in 2012 with the aim of delivering service innovation with maximizing values of blockchain in its core business areas such as FinTech, AdTech, healthcare, O2O, and media commerce. Since its foundation, Yello has been leading innovation, keeping pace with the paradigms of the new era, and aspiring to become one of the pioneers of groundbreaking technology that can lead the Digital Transformation.

