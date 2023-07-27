Yello Recognizes Top 100 Internship Programs Across the U.S.

National Intern Day Marks the Release of the Annual Top 100 Internship Programs List

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello, the largest end-to-end DEI and Early Talent Recruitment platform provider, has announced the release of the seventh annual Top 100 Internship Programs List which highlights employers who are on the leading edge of internship programs. Past winners include Boeing (2022), Lumen (2021), and Citi (2020).

top 100 list
The list's release occurs on National Intern Day, created by WayUp in 2017 and observed every year on the last Thursday of July. The holiday is a nationwide celebration that recognizes the contributions of interns and the importance of creating an equitable internship program.

This year, thousands of employers of all sizes, and across all industries, have nominated themselves to be considered for a spot on the list. The list is determined by a panel of industry-experts who review each anonymous nomination, evaluating criteria like commitment to DEI, culture & engagement, career development, full-time employment prospects, and unique aspects of the program.

This year's top internship program is Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman is recognized for:

  • Meaningful work opportunities - Northrop Grumman prioritizes providing interns with meaningful work throughout their experience and exposing them to various parts of their business.
  • A focus on innovation - Northrop Grumman aims to keep innovation a focus of their internship program, maintaining an openness to innovation in order to advance multiple areas, including DEI, intern engagement, and professional development.
  • Flexibility and inclusivity - With a large program that offers immense scale and scope, Northrop Grumman offers multiple start dates, a hybrid internship program, and staggered learning and development sessions to accommodate the needs of different academic schedules.

Yello also recognized four employers that excelled in specific areas:

  • DEI Champion Award - World Wide Technology - DEI is paramount at WWT, including in its internship program. DEI is ingrained in WWT's Core Values, emphasized in their organization's dedication to values like Embrace Change and Diversity of People and Thought. DEI defines their identity & sets them apart, contributing to their excellence.
  • Intern Growth Award - The Trade Desk - The Trade Desk's internship program enables interns to translate what they learn in an academic setting to the real-world. A "learning by doing" culture emphasizes critical thinking, creative problem solving, networking & communication. Preparation is rounded out through a mentorship program where interns are provided coaching, performance feedback & project guidance.
  • Innovation Award - Mattel - Innovation is ingrained in the culture of Mattel, and the internship program is no different. Each intern owns an individual project during the summer. Projects may range from expanding the blue sky portfolio to analyzing play patterns in their Play Lab to leveraging the latest toy trends.
  • Small But Mighty Award - Radio Flyer - As an organization with less than 500 employees, Radio Flyer's size sets them apart. Their well-known brand is big and their team is small and agile. They believe this is a superpower, as it enables them to provide work that matters & challenges the intern. It also gives interns direct access to leadership and the contributions they make in the award-winning office are seen and felt deeply by their Flyer peers.

The current National Intern Day rankings highlight emerging trends within internship programs–with more focus than ever on converting interns to full-time employees after they complete their program and are immersing interns in the company culture rather than treating them like a temporary workforce. More information and data points can be found on Yello's blog: https://yello.co/blog/2023-top-internship-programs.

"We are thrilled to announce Yello's Top 100 Internship Programs List on National Intern Day this year. A spot on the prestigious Top 100 Internship Programs List demonstrates to early-career candidates that an organization values and actively works to develop early talent," said Corey Ferengul, CEO of Yello. "The Top 100 Internship Programs List helps raise the profile of an internship program so that it stands out in a competitive talent landscape."

The full list is linked here: https://www.nationalinternday.com/2023-top-internship-programs

About Yello
Yello's comprehensive early talent acquisition platform allows the world's leading brands to deliver personalized candidate experiences to every job seeker, resulting in quality hires and faster fills. The centralized platform is easy to use, enabling recruiters to collaborate with one another to attract and engage top early-career talent. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while staying on budget. For more information about Yello, visit: https://yello.co/

