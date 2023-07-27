Yello Recognizes Top 100 Internship Programs Across the U.S.

National Intern Day Marks the Release of the Annual Top 100 Internship Programs List

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello, the largest end-to-end DEI and Early Talent Recruitment platform provider, has announced the release of the seventh annual Top 100 Internship Programs List which highlights employers who are on the leading edge of internship programs. Past winners include Boeing (2022), Lumen (2021), and Citi (2020).

The list's release occurs on National Intern Day, created by WayUp in 2017 and observed every year on the last Thursday of July. The holiday is a nationwide celebration that recognizes the contributions of interns and the importance of creating an equitable internship program.

This year, thousands of employers of all sizes, and across all industries, have nominated themselves to be considered for a spot on the list. The list is determined by a panel of industry-experts who review each anonymous nomination, evaluating criteria like commitment to DEI, culture & engagement, career development, full-time employment prospects, and unique aspects of the program.

This year's top internship program is Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman is recognized for:

Meaningful work opportunities - Northrop Grumman prioritizes providing interns with meaningful work throughout their experience and exposing them to various parts of their business.

Yello also recognized four employers that excelled in specific areas:

DEI Champion Award - World Wide Technology - DEI is paramount at WWT, including in its internship program. DEI is ingrained in WWT's Core Values, emphasized in their organization's dedication to values like Embrace Change and Diversity of People and Thought. DEI defines their identity & sets them apart, contributing to their excellence.

The current National Intern Day rankings highlight emerging trends within internship programs–with more focus than ever on converting interns to full-time employees after they complete their program and are immersing interns in the company culture rather than treating them like a temporary workforce. More information and data points can be found on Yello's blog: https://yello.co/blog/2023-top-internship-programs .

"We are thrilled to announce Yello's Top 100 Internship Programs List on National Intern Day this year. A spot on the prestigious Top 100 Internship Programs List demonstrates to early-career candidates that an organization values and actively works to develop early talent," said Corey Ferengul, CEO of Yello. "The Top 100 Internship Programs List helps raise the profile of an internship program so that it stands out in a competitive talent landscape."

The full list is linked here: https://www.nationalinternday.com/2023-top-internship-programs

