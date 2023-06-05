Yello's Insights to Support Career Services Employer Engagement Strategies

CHICAGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello today announced a new, free customized report for college and university career centers to help them be more intentional about their employer recruiting strategy. This milestone is a major move for Yello on its mission to be the cornerstone of the Early Talent Recruitment software industry and a true partner to campus recruiters.

"Yello has unmatched insights on the campus hiring process–with data we can give to career centers," said Corey Ferengul, CEO of Yello. "Like Yello, Career Services are focused on helping students find jobs. We think sharing these insights can aid in quick, actionable decisions to improve employer engagement and planning."

In this report, career services will receive unique insights, such as:

  • Student and employer engagement and outcomes for virtual and in-person Career Fairs
  • Insights into ways employers engage beyond Career Fairs
  • IPEDS demographic reporting for their school and other benchmark schools - including data by major
  • How their students engage on other job sites, such as WayUp, Yello's Sourcing Marketplace, to look for internships and entry level jobs

To learn more about the free Career Service Recruiting Insights report and request your report to be delivered in July, click here or visit www.yello.co/lp-career-center-recruiting-benchmark.

About Yello: Yello is built for early talent teams with best-in-class campus planning, sourcing, events, and recruitment operations. Our focus on early talent recruitment lifecycles benefits both schools and companies.

