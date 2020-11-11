Yellow Messenger offers Free AI-Powered WhatsApp Virtual Assistant to Empower Businesses

Whether to send notifications or to engage in conversations, WhatsApp has become the ubiquitous conversational tool, accepted by customers and brands alike. The challenge is to effectively tap all new touchpoints of a buyer's journey transformed by the pandemic. Yellow Messenger's campaign strives to connect businesses with millions of customers through WhatsApp chatbots on WhatsApp Business accounts.

Talking about the business continuity initiative, Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-Founder, Yellow Messenger said, "The pandemic has taken a toll on economies around the world, and it is our prerogative as technology innovators to find ways to apply AI-based solutions for positive growth and recovery. No matter how big or small a business, we want to make Conversational AI accessible for everyone by encouraging greater adoption and usage. With our WhatsApp Business virtual assistants, every business will have an opportunity to strengthen business-facing engagement. Conversational AI has the power to redefine brand conversations by providing personalized and immersive experiences to achieve employee and customer satisfaction and loyalty."

Yellow Messenger is providing access to a range of services including a 25 FAQ chatbot on WhatsApp in over 120 languages, WhatsApp Business account, unlimited live-agent logins for 3 months, $100 (USD) worth of notifications free, unlimited conversations, analytics, report generation, and admin access on dashboards.

Over 150 enterprises globally are leveraging Yellow Messenger virtual assistants on WhatsApp including organizations like Pepsi, Xiaomi, ITC, Taj Hotels, Landmark Group, Tata AIG, Max Bupa, Bajaj, Sayurbox and Zenyum.

Being actively present on new channels of engagement for consumers will play a key role in capturing a share of the festive sale. Brands need to strengthen their D2C communication channels with users to grab a place in their holiday wishlist.

Yellow Messenger provides enterprises with an AI platform to build rich conversational experiences for customers and employees. The proprietary technology enables seamless orchestration between bots, applications, and humans; enabling enterprise-ready automation solutions with chatbots in over 120 languages. The company has a presence in the US, Europe, Brazil, the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. Visit www.yellowmessenger.com

