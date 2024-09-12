Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Partners with Nonprofit Nest to Honor American Craft Heritage

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott and Nest enter long-term partnership recognizing women of the West with The 2024 Heritage Craft Prize

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest , a US-based nonprofit connecting a community of artisans, retailers and philanthropies to bring the full beauty of handcraft to the world, and Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott , the Western lifestyle brand extension of the beloved accessories brand, announced today that they are partnering together to award Nest's 2024 Heritage Craft Prize, a unique award that recognizes craft skill and technique, along with a celebration of cultural values.

Nest and Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott are proud to announce their partnership, uniting their shared values of celebrating heritage, craftsmanship, and community. Through this collaboration, the two brands will award the Heritage Craft Prize, which includes a $25,000 cash prize, to an artisan from the American West who demonstrates technical mastery and a thoughtful connection to cultural tradition through a one-of-a-kind handcrafted piece. By joining forces, Nest and Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott amplify their commitment to honoring the spirit of the West's skilled craftsmen.

"Nest is honored to partner with Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott to award the 2024 Heritage Craft Prize," said Rebecca van Bergen, Nest's Founder and Executive Director. "The mountains, valleys, and prairies of the American West are home to so much history, lore, and many rich cultural traditions. We are excited to celebrate and shine light on the masterful handcrafts inspired by this heritage and being created by women in this region with the 2024 Prize."

Applicants for the 2024 Heritage Craft Prize were invited to submit pieces for consideration through August 5, 2024, which were thoughtfully reviewed and evaluated by a diverse panel of experts, including:

Kendra Scott, Founder and Philanthropist, Kendra Scott

Rebecca van Bergen , Founder and Executive Director, Nest

, Founder and Executive Director, Nest Essence Harden , Writer and Curator

, Writer and Curator Emily Zaiden , Director of Craft in America Center

, Director of Craft in America Center Guadalupe Hernandez , 2023 Heritage Craft Prize Winner

, 2023 Heritage Craft Prize Winner Amber Valletta , Model, Actress and Activist

, Model, Actress and Activist Anouk Krantz , celebrated author and photographer

, celebrated author and photographer Hassie Harrison , Actress ( Yellowstone )

, Actress ( ) Justin Boone , Stylist, Art Director and Costume Designer (Yellowstone)

"Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott was born out of love for the rich heritage and culture of ranch life and the West," said Kendra Scott, Founder and Philanthropist. "We are thrilled to partner with Nest to present the 2024 Heritage Craft Prize, celebrating the extraordinary craftsmanship and cultural legacy of women artisans from the American West. With this partnership, we aim to shine a light on the incredible talent and dedication of these women and empower them to continue with their contributions to their communities. We look forward to seeing the inspiring creations that emerge from this partnership and celebrating the stories behind them."

The winner of the 2024 Heritage Craft Prize will be announced this evening (September 12th) in Jackson, Wyoming, during an intimate dinner to benefit Nest. In addition to the winner, 4 finalists will be named and awarded individual grants of $2,500.

As a continuation of this partnership, Nest and Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott will also debut a transformative financial readiness and capital access program designed to connect US maker entrepreneurs with the coaching, funding, and peer support they need to achieve their financial goals and grow their creative businesses. The program will focus on makers who face disproportionate challenges to accessing resources and business support and is designed to build a more inclusive community of entrepreneurs.

About Nest:

Nest is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) connecting a community of artisans, retailers and philanthropies to bring the full beauty of handcraft to the world. We provide the resources and relationships that uplift the people, places and practices behind each handcrafted piece so artisans are respected, traditions are celebrated, and families and communities can grow and thrive. Handcraft connects us to ourselves, to each other and to a better future – creating a more equitable and beautiful world for us all.

About Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott:

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Texas, drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of golden roses. Born out of love for Kendra's Texas family ranch and the connection, tranquility, and adventure it brings, the newest extension of the Kendra Scott brand effortlessly blends vintage-inspired jewelry and accessories. Experience Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott at the South Congress Flagship in Austin, TX, or explore the collection online at kendrascott.com/yellow-rose .

Nest Media Contact:

Pam Schlichter

PS Communications

[email protected]

Kendra Scott Media Contact:

JONESWORKS

[email protected]

SOURCE Kendra Scott