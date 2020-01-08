Yellow Wood Partners Names Cory Pulice Operating Partner

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Wood Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced the appointment of Cory Pulice, a digital commerce and marketing executive with 18+ years of first-hand experience, as an Operating Partner.

Dana Schmaltz, Partner of Yellow Wood Partners, said, "We are excited to welcome Cory to the Yellow Wood team as we expand the capabilities of our firm and our group of Operating Partners. E-commerce is a key strategic initiative for many of the entrepreneurs and management teams that we meet with, and we are excited for Cory to bring his experience building e-commerce and digital strategies to our portfolio companies."

Cory is a digital commerce and marketing executive, strategist, consultant and operator with two decades of first-hand experience and benchmarks from his work with more than 50 retail brands, from startup to Internet Retailer 500 to Fortune 50. An adaptable change agent, transformational leader and team member, Cory has a unique ability to find paths to growth and profits and align operating teams, management, boards and 3rd parties. His retail expertise includes P&L ownership and a proven process for activating marketing, merchandising, technology, and operations to drive business valuation and move the needle in today's digitally-centric, customer-first environment.

Mr. Pulice increases to seven the number of Yellow Wood's team of senior Operating Partners who utilize their expansive consumer products experience to develop strong partnerships with management teams that maximizes strategic value creation.

About Yellow Wood Partners

Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, specialty, value, club and e-commerce. Yellow Wood's investment and operating strategy is based on utilizing the firm's functional operating resources to help maximize brand performance by driving organic growth and increasing operating efficiencies while acquiring additional brands into a limited number of platform companies in its concentrated investment portfolio. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.

