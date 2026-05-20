Yellow Wood Partners Portfolio Company Scholl's Wellness Company (Dr. Scholl's) Acquires Performance Insole and Footwear Innovation Company VKTRY

Acquisition Expands Yellow Wood's Presence in High-Growth, Direct-to-Consumer and Sports Verticals

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Wood Partners ("Yellow Wood"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced that its portfolio company, Scholl's Wellness Company (parent Company of Dr. Scholl's), has acquired VKTRY, a high-growth athletic performance brand specializing in premium carbon fiber insoles and footwear innovation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

VKTRY has established itself as a rapidly-growing category disruptor in the insole and sports markets through its patented carbon fiber technology designed to increase athlete performance. The brand's growing and loyal following among athletes of all ages and levels expands Yellow Wood's expertise in the direct-to-consumer and high-growth digital commerce markets and supplements Dr. Scholl's category leadership and scale in both foot health and performance. The combination is expected to provide significant runway for growth and cross-selling opportunities across each business.

"VKTRY represents the type of differentiated, family-owned brand that we have found success partnering with at Yellow Wood," said Dana Schmaltz, Partner at Yellow Wood. "Matt and his team have built an authentic connection with athletes and consumers through their differentiated performance insoles that deliver tangible performance benefits. The VKTRY product lines fits well with our overall goal to position Dr. Scholl's as the lead innovator and go to solution for consumer wellness leading to better performance, recovery, confidence and comfort, starting at one's feet. We look forward to leveraging the Dr. Scholl's scale and resources to build upon VKTRY's momentum and continue to accelerate the existing growth across the portfolio by introducing new customers to the benefits of performance insoles."

"Partnering the strong brand and scale of Dr. Scholl's with VKTRY's high-growth, direct-to-consumer business represents a unique opportunity to extend customer lifecycle and capture new demographics for both businesses," said Tad Yanagi, Partner at Yellow Wood. "VKTRY's viral e-commerce business and hyper-loyal customer base brings a dynamic new aspect to the Dr. Scholl's platform. We are excited to work closely with the VKTRY and Dr. Scholl's teams to capitalize on customer acquisition and innovation opportunities that we believe will drive material expansion across business lines."

VKTRY will continue operating under its existing brand identity and leadership team, with support from Dr. Scholl's and Yellow Wood to further expand product innovation, consumer reach and operational scale.

About Yellow Wood Partners

Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, specialty, value, club, and e-commerce. Yellow Wood's Consumer Operating DNA® investment and operating strategy is based on utilizing the firm's functional operating resources to help maximize brand performance by driving organic growth to increase operating efficiencies. The firm further seeks to acquire additional brands to accelerate growth in its limited number of platform companies. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.

About Scholl's Wellness Company

The Dr. Scholl's® brand has been synonymous with foot care for more than a century and today, boasts a broad portfolio geared toward foot and lower body health and wellness. The company was founded by William Mathias Scholl, M.D., whose focus on scientifically supporting the feet to improve mobility helped Dr. Scholl's® become a household name. Today, the Dr. Scholl's® brand continues to advance the science of movement, foot care and lower body health with a mission to help people be more active and move confidently and comfortably every day of their lives. The brand offers a full line of treatment, skincare and foot grooming offerings to heal, soothe and restore dry, rough, cracked and tired feet – for wellness from the feet up. Visit https://www.drscholls.com for more details.

About VKTRY Gear

VKTRY Gear is a performance-driven company revolutionizing athletic footwear with its patented VKTRY Performance Insoles. Built with aerospace-grade carbon fiber, VKTRY Insoles are trusted by athletes at all levels to improve performance, protect against injuries, and boost confidence. Learn more at www.vktry.com.

Media Contact

ASC Advisors

Taylor Ingraham / Steve Bruce

[email protected] / [email protected]

203 992 1230

SOURCE Yellow Wood Partners