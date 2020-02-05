Yellow Wood Partners Promotes Tracy Pizzi to Partner

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Wood Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced that it has continued to strengthen its management team with the promotion of Tracy Pizzi to Partner.

"As we continue to grow our firm and invest in branded consumer businesses, we are also committed to developing our management team at this exciting time for Yellow Wood," said Dana Schmaltz, Founding Partner of Yellow Wood Partners. "Tracy is a highly talented team member who has been instrumental in the growth of the firm, providing meaningful contributions to the partnership since she joined the Firm. Tracy exemplifies Yellow Wood's strong growth culture and core investment philosophy in the consumer space."

Ms. Pizzi joined Yellow Wood in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Ms. Pizzi was the Controller for Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm. Ms. Pizzi holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from Bucknell University and a M.S. in Taxation from Bentley University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Yellow Wood Partners

Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, e-ecommerce, specialty, value and club. Yellow Wood's investment and operating strategy is based on utilizing the firm's deep consumer experience and functional operating resources to help maximize brand performance by driving organic growth and increasing operating efficiencies while acquiring additional brands into a limited number of platform companies in its concentrated investment portfolio. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.

