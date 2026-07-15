Yellowstone Bourbon® Unveils 2026 Limited Edition Bourbon Finished in Ruby and Tawny Port Casks

The 11th annual release draws inspiration from the light and shadow of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone National Park, featuring a dual-finished blend of 7- and 14-year-old bourbons bottled at 101 proof

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yellowstone Bourbon announced the release of Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026, the 11th expression in its annual Limited Edition series. Crafted by Master Distiller Stephen Beam, this year's highly anticipated release is a blend of 7- and 14-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons finished separately in Ruby and Tawny Port casks before being married and bottled at 101 proof.

Yellowstone Bourbon Unveils 2026 Limited Edition Bourbon

Inspired by the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone National Park, this year's expression reflects the contrast between light and shadow that defines one of the park's most iconic landscapes. The opposing elements guided Beam to finish the bourbons separately – in Ruby Port to evoke the brilliant flare of the canyon's sunset and Tawny Port to reflect the deep shadow of the valley floor - before bringing them together into a single expression.

"Every Yellowstone bottle is inspired by the park, and this year I kept coming back to the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone National Park," said Stephen Beam, Master Distiller at Limestone Branch Distillery. "The way the sunlight moves across the canyon transforms what you see from moment to moment. Using Ruby and Tawny Port casks allowed me to capture that contrast and translate it into a bourbon that feels dynamic and complete."

The result is a bourbon that balances richness and depth in every sip. The nose opens with charred oak, blackberry, and plum, with a thread of piloncillo. On the palate, a velvety texture carries caramelized sugar and dark fruit before giving way to dark chocolate. The finish lingers with dark chocolate, roasted nuts, and a hint of clove.

Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026 (SRP $99) is currently available for purchase at the Limestone Branch Distillery Visitor's Center and will be available at select retailers nationwide starting in August. For more information on Yellowstone Bourbon, visit yellowstonebourbon.com or follow on Instagram @yellowstonebourbon.

About Yellowstone Bourbon:

Founded by distiller Joseph Bernard Dant, Yellowstone Bourbon was named after the world's first national park in 1872. In 2011, seventh-generation Master Distiller Stephen Beam – a descendant of both the historic Dant and Beam distilling families – founded Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery and resurrected the Yellowstone brand with the creation of Yellowstone Select Bourbon. Expressions in our Yellowstone family of premium bourbons and whiskeys have earned many spirits industry awards, including Whisky Advocate's Top 20 Whiskies of the Year in 2025, as well as Double Platinum at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and multiple Gold medals at the 2025 SIP Awards and San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Since 2018, we have partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association, having donated over $1 million to preserve national parks. In 2026, Yellowstone Bourbon and our new Yellowstone Ready-to-Serve Cocktails are also supporting the Vital Ground Foundation to help preserve and protect threatened grizzly bear habitat. To learn more, visit YellowstoneBourbon.com and follow Yellowstone Bourbon on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and follow Yellowstone Cocktails on Instagram and TikTok.

About Luxco:

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer, and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates, and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa, and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

SOURCE Yellowstone Bourbon