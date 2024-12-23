YELLOWSTONE LANDSCAPE ANNOUNCES MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM NEUBERGER BERMAN CAPITAL SOLUTIONS

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowstone Landscape, Inc. ("Yellowstone" or the "Company"), a leading provider of commercial landscape services, today announced that Neuberger Berman Capital Solutions ("NBCS"), on behalf of client funds, has acquired a significant minority stake in the Company. Funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest"), a leading private equity firm based in New York, NY, are retaining majority ownership of Yellowstone. Separately, funds managed by Harvest Partners SCF, LP, Harvest's non-control investment strategy, invested additional funds alongside NBCS. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

"We are excited to welcome NBCS as a partner in Yellowstone," said Harry Lamberton, President and CEO of Yellowstone. "Combined with Harvest and NBCS, we will continue our pursuit of excellence in commercial landscaping for customers across the country, driving success through our five key priorities, and creating ever increasing development and career opportunities for our industry leading team of landscape professionals."

"Yellowstone has long stood out as a differentiated, industry-leading company providing critical services with demand that is supported by long-term trends, and driven by an exceptional management team that is executing with discipline and consistency," said J.T. Munch, Managing Director, NBCS. "We are thrilled to make this investment and look forward to partnering with the management team and Harvest Partners as Yellowstone continues to drive future growth and success."

Headquartered in Bunnell, Florida, Yellowstone is the largest privately held provider of commercial landscape services to over 9,000 customers throughout the United States. Yellowstone provides services that include Landscape Management, Landscape Installation, Landscape Enhancements, Tree Care Services, Irrigation & Water Management and Snow & Ice Removal.

"We are very pleased to continue as the lead investor in Yellowstone, supporting the management team in their excellent execution, and welcoming NBCS as a partner," said Stephen Fessler, Partner at Harvest. "What the team at Yellowstone has built is truly exceptional, and we look forward to working together with NBCS to help the Company continue to execute their vision for strategic growth and superior customer and financial performance."

Harris Williams served as financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor to Harvest Partners and Yellowstone. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor to Neuberger Berman Capital Solutions.

About Yellowstone Landscape

Yellowstone Landscape is a full-service commercial landscaping company, delivering professional landscape services including Landscape Maintenance, Irrigation Installation and Repair, Tree Care Services, Landscape Installation and Enhancements, and Snow & Ice Removal. More information about Yellowstone Landscape is available at http://www.yellowstonelandscape.com.

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is an established private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in middle-market companies and partnering with high-quality management teams to build growing businesses. The firm's investment strategy focuses on acquiring companies in the business & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software sectors. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' multi-decade experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth opportunities. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

About Neuberger Berman Capital Solutions

NBCS provides bespoke capital solutions to private equity-owned companies, enabling sponsors and management teams to achieve long-term strategic objectives. NBCS manages ~$8 billion in AUM and has made investments in over 90 companies across its three funds. NBCS led this investment alongside additional funds managed by Neuberger Berman Private Markets, which is a leading global private equity investor with over 35 years of experience that has managed over $115 billion of commitments since inception through June 2024 across various private equity strategies. Its dedicated team of over 400 private markets professionals has a global presence with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Over time, our global team has evolved to work in a cohesive and integrated manner across our GP-centric strategies. For more information, please visit www.nbcapitalsolutions.com

