Yemen's HSA Group Future-proofs Operations and Enhances Customer Service with SAP Cloud Solutions

HSA Group successfully completes full digital transformation and launches industry-leading cloud solutions to ensure continuous supply of essential goods amid Yemen's challenges

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayel Saeed Anam (HSA) Group Yemen, one of the Middle East's largest family-owned conglomerates, has successfully undergone a digital transformation in partnership with global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP). By leveraging the security provided by SAP cloud-based solutions, HSA Group has increased its resilience and will ensure continued exceptional service for customers and staff amid the considerable challenges currently facing Yemen.

HSA Group has had a partnership with SAP for IT services since 2013, and over the past couple of years, the two parties collaborated closely on the digital transformation roadmap that saw the successful migration of HSA's Yemen operations to the cloud in March this year. The comprehensive project included implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution S/4HANA at the group's larger operations, achieved in collaboration with SAP gold partner Phoenix Business Consulting and accelerated through the adoption of RISE with SAP. To bolster the performance of HSA's smaller operations, SAP Business ByDesign was selected as the ERP system and was implemented in collaboration with additional SAP partners.

"HSA Group is committed to supporting the digital transformation of Yemen and leveraging new technologies to promote economic growth as well as food and job security amid challenges brought by the ongoing conflict, famine and environmental disasters in Yemen," said Managing Director and Board Member of HSA Group, Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam. "In this complex and rapidly evolving landscape, the newly implemented SAP cloud solutions will increase the resilience of our business and enable full visibility of our global operations so that we can concentrate on expanding our core businesses and developing new services and products. Moreover, we are ensuring that we can continue to meet the needs of millions of Yemenis who rely on us for essential goods, including food and medicines, and those who are employed by our companies."

HSA Group is the largest private employer in Yemen, with 20,000 employees, and has also optimized employee experiences through this digital transformation, by implementing the SAP SuccessFactors human experience management suite.

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SAP Middle East and Africa – South, commented, "This digital transformation project demonstrates the forward thinking that, over the past 85 years, has earned HSA Group a strong reputation as a visionary business leader in Yemen. The implementation of SAP ERP cloud solutions future-proofs the business by ensuring that it is scalable, flexible and able to operate in an agile way based on data-driven decisions in a rapidly evolving environment. Aside from enjoying 360-degree views of its operations, automation of business processes, and real-time data insights and analytics, the group's companies will also benefit from increased efficiencies and lower costs."

HSA Group was established in 1938 and now operates more than 60 companies across Yemen, all of which are now using SAP cloud services. The company conducts business across more than 40 markets, providing goods and services to communities in the MENA region, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

About HSA Group

HSA Group is a family-owned conglomerate established in Yemen in 1938. Today is one of the largest multinational businesses based in the Middle East and the largest company in Yemen, employing 20,000 people.

Through its 50+ operating companies in Yemen, it manufactures and supplies essential goods and services to multinational organisations and communities, both in Yemen and across the MENA region. The company serves the needs of millions of Yemenis, local and international businesses every day. Its wide-ranging activities include: producing market-leading food and beverage brands, household goods and healthcare essentials; manufacturing a diverse range of industrial and construction materials; supplying automotive vehicles; and providing insurance and financial services to Yemen.

Throughout its nearly 85-year history, HSA Group has adopted a values-led approach to sustainable growth. The company is driven by the philosophy set by its founders: a belief in doing well by doing good. The company's values prize and reward compassion, care for others and a community spirit, guiding how it works with its employees, partners and the societies that it serves across the world.

