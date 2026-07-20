Yerba Madre Appoints Steve Lesnard as Chief Executive Officer

Board member and veteran brand builder to lead the yerba mate category leader into its next phase of growth

OAKLAND, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yerba Madre, the US category leader in yerba mate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Lesnard as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 20, 2026. Lesnard, who has served on the company's Board of Directors, succeeds Ben Mand, who has led the company through a foundational period of operational transformation.

Yerba Madre's organic, regeneratively grown mate offers a natural source of caffeine, and every can advances the company's founding purpose: helping to restore the South American Atlantic Forest and supporting the harvesters and communities who steward it.

Mand joined Yerba Madre to build the operational foundation the company needed at a critical stage of growth. Under Mand's leadership, Yerba Madre strengthened the operational framework needed to support long-term growth. During his tenure, he led an overhaul of the company's supply chain and co-manufacturing relationships, shifted the business from largely self-distribution to regional distribution partnerships, strengthened the company's social impact commitments, shepherded the brand's transition from Guayakí to Yerba Madre, and helped move the culture toward greater transparency and performance. The Board is grateful for Ben's dedication and leadership. His work has set the foundation for the company and the brand to flourish. Mand will continue to support the company as an advisor to the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity as the company enters its next chapter.

With a stronger operating base and increasing consumer demand for better functional products, the company is entering a new era focused on accelerating brand awareness, expanding distribution and introducing more people to the culture and ritual of yerba mate.

"We didn't have to look far," said Emily White, Chairman of the Board. "Steve has sat with us in the boardroom, he knows this business, and he believes in why we exist. He has spent his career building brands people love — and scaling them while preserving their authenticity. That is exactly the balance our brand requires."

"Yerba Madre is a very special brand," said Lesnard. "For over three decades, it has proven that a brand can deliver a superior product—made with purposefully sourced ingredients, including yerba mate harvested in harmony with nature – while simultaneously restoring ecosystems and supporting communities. That is an extraordinary foundation to build from."

Lesnard brings more than two decades of brand and business-building experience. At Nike, he was pivotal in the development of the Women's, Olympics, and Running categories, and helped bring to market some of the industry's defining innovations, including Nike+, the LunarGlide, Nike React, and the Vaporfly. He went on to serve as Chief Marketing Officer and head of product creation at The North Face, Chief Brand Officer at Sephora, and President at Godiva. His deep understanding of the consumer, paired with a track record of building mission-driven brands, positions him well to lead Yerba Madre into this next chapter.

Yerba Madre also welcomes a new member to its Board, further strengthening the expertise guiding the company forward. Scott Miller is the co-founder and CEO of YESLY Water and brings extensive beverage and distribution experience from his time at Essentia, Keurig Dr Pepper, Tampico, and other leading brands.

About Yerba Madre

Yerba Madre—formerly Guayakí Yerba Mate—is the 30-year pioneer of regenerative yerba mate [yer-bah ma-tay] and the category leader in ready-to-drink mate beverages across North America. The name Yerba Madre is a tribute to Mother Earth and the ancestral wisdom of the Indigenous communities who have cultivated yerba mate for generations—a reflection of the values the brand has championed since day one.

Headquartered in Oakland and Los Angeles, California, Yerba Madre sources regenerative, organic, shade-grown yerba mate in direct partnership with 257 Indigenous and farmer families across Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay. Using its Market Driven Regeneration™ model, every purchase helps conserve and restore the Atlantic Forest, support fair trade premiums, and build long-term economic resilience for grower communities.

Yerba Madre is proudly the first yerba mate to be Regenerative Organic Certified® and the first company in South America to achieve ROC™ Gold status, marking a dual milestone in regenerative agriculture and ethical sourcing. This achievement affirms the brand's leadership in regenerative business. The ROC™ seal debuted on Yerba Madre packaging for Traditional Air-Dried Loose Leaf and Mate Bags in May 2025.

As one of the original founding B Corps, Yerba Madre is committed to ethical business practices across ten key pillars, including climate action, living wages, circularity, and inclusion. Yerba Madre is available in over 45,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.YerbaMadre.com

SOURCE Yerba Madre