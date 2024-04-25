Yeshiva University Launches Accelerated Transfer Initiative for Students Who Feel Threatened at Current Universities

Includes Newly Launched Study in Israel Program

YU is Creating New Faculty Positions to Accommodate Growth; in Active Discussions with Professors who Seek to be Part of an Institution Whose Core Values Align with their Own

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeshiva University, the nation's flagship Jewish University for over 140 years, today announced that in light of ongoing antisemitism and harassment on college campuses, YU is reopening its transfer portal for undergraduate applicants, including its Honors program, through May 31st, 2024. The 2024-2025 admissions cycle was already closed and has seen students choosing YU over other elite institutions. This trend is expected to continue among transfers.

Likewise, the university continues to receive inbound interest from top-tier faculty across the country who seek to be part of an institution whose core values align with their own. As YU expands, the university is creating new faculty positions in a number of fields.

In connection with today's announcement, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, issued the following open letter.

My Dear Friends,

We have all watched with great shock and sadness the public protests laced with antisemitism on college campuses throughout the United States, including in our neighboring campuses of Columbia and NYU. Ultimately, these are issues that need to be addressed by these respective universities. It is not good for America or for the Jewish people for any campus to be unsafe for Jewish students or students of any minority or vulnerable population. We extend our hand to be of any assistance in supporting efforts by these universities to protect their students from threats to their safety.

At the same time, we cannot ignore the profound distress we have been witnessing. No Jewish student should have to face the threats and intimidation that has sadly been taking place. While our enrollments are already full for the coming year, we at the flagship Jewish university will not turn our backs on these students.

Therefore, although the deadline for transfer applications has passed, we are reopening the portal for undergraduate applicants, including for our Honors programs (link here for further information). Additionally, we have reserved places for incoming students in our recently launched track for those interested in pursuing their undergraduate degree in Israel, in partnership with Tel Aviv University and Bar Ilan University (link here).

We have also heard from top-tier faculty across the country who are feeling uncomfortable on their current campuses and are interested in being part of an institution whose core values align with their own. As we continue to expand, we are creating new faculty positions in a number of fields. For inquiries, please contact the Office of the Provost ([email protected]).

This is a time of turmoil in higher education. Universities are under great stress to express their core values while balancing the needs of their diverse communities. For the future of higher education, the American university system needs to meet the challenges of this moment. Universities need to be safe for Jews, not free from Jews. I have devoted much time this year to finding and partnering with bridge builders, and I look forward to working with my colleagues from universities across the country to build a brighter future together.

Warm regards,

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman

President, Yeshiva University

