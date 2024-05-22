Yeshiva University to Celebrate 93rd Annual Commencement

Will Honor U.S. Senator John Fetterman as an American Patriot and Hero of Israel

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeshiva University is proud to celebrate its 2024 graduates, more than 1,700 future leaders of society, at its 93rd annual commencement ceremony. At the commencement on May 29th, Yeshiva University will award its highest honor for global leadership, the Presidential Medallion, to U.S. Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. During these challenging times, the leadership, service, and moral clarity of this American patriot and hero of Israel has been a beacon of hope and strength for the country and the world.

Office of Senator Fetterman

As the flagship Jewish university, Yeshiva University stands as the nation's leader in values-driven higher education and in its support of the U.S.–Israel alliance. Like Senator Fetterman, the Yeshiva University community has been deeply engaged in the post-October 7th battle against antisemitism, and in the pursuit of justice for the victims and the hostages still in captivity. This year in particular, given Senator Fetterman's career of activism on behalf of the United States and Israel, Yeshiva University highlights his stellar example of strength and leadership.

"Senator Fetterman is one of the true heroes of our time for his unwavering and courageous commitment to moral clarity, which has fortified our community and been a clarion call for our country. At this critical moment in Jewish and American history, our commencement exercises mark not just an enormous accomplishment for our students, but also for the global community," said Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University. "During this dark period of rampant antisemitism and polarization across college campuses, Yeshiva University students stand out for their academic excellence, character and commitment to service."

"It is truly humbling to be invited to share in this milestone with the graduates of Yeshiva University," said Senator Fetterman. "As we gather to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class, we must also acknowledge the profound significance of their journey within the context of the recent surge in antisemitism across the country. I thank Yeshiva University for the opportunity to join these students on this momentous day."

The main commencement exercises will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, with more than 5,000 students, faculty, families, friends, and alumni in attendance.

About Yeshiva University

As the flagship Jewish university, Yeshiva University is animated by its five core Torah values: Seek Truth (Torat Emet), Live Your Values (Torat Chaim), Discover Your Potential (Torat Adam), Act With Compassion (Torat Chesed) and Bring Redemption (Torat Tzion). Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,400 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU's four New York City campuses: the Wilf Campus, Israel Henry Beren Campus, Brookdale Center, and Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. YU's three undergraduate schools – Yeshiva College, Stern College for Women, and Sy Syms School of Business – offer a unique dual program comprised of Jewish studies and liberal arts courses. Its graduate and affiliate schools include Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration, Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, the Katz School of Science and Health and Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary. YU is ranked among the nation's leading academic institutions.

For media inquiries please contact:

Doron Stern at [email protected]

SOURCE Yeshiva University