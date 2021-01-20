Yeske Buie Partners: Two of the Recognized Best by Washingtonian Magazine

"While every award and recognition is a genuine honor, being recognized by your peers – as is the case with this list – feels particularly rewarding," says Elissa. To compile the list of Top Financial Advisers, Washingtonian Magazine asks hundreds of financial professionals, "whom – besides yourself and your business partners – would you trust with your own money?". The data gathered from this survey is supplemented with the magazine's own research, and consultation with industry experts and publications. Nominees with the strongest recommendations are named to the final list.