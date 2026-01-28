YeskeBuie C3O, Yusuf Abugideiri, CFP®, Joins Foundation for Financial Planning Board of Trustees

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a decade of service with the Foundation for Financial Planning, YeskeBuie C3O and CIO, Yusuf Abugideiri, CFP®, has joined the organization's Board of Trustees.

Yusuf's involvement with the Foundation began in 2018 when he participated in the organization's Pro Bono for Cancer initiative, helping a couple navigate the financial challenges of a cancer diagnosis. Yusuf credits this experience, and subsequent pro bono engagements, with shaping him as a professional and making him a better financial planner for his Clients.

Yusuf Abugideiri, CFP®

"Participating in the Pro Bono for Cancer initiative was absolutely a life-changing experience for me," Yusuf shared. "It helped me learn how to serve in a pro bono capacity, get closer to people who are going through this acute experience, and more deeply understand how it affects their lives. The pro bono engagements changed me as a professional and made me a better planner for every Client I work with who is affected by this kind of diagnosis."

He sees serving on the Foundation's Board as an opportunity to give back to the organization that helped shape his approach to financial planning. "Serving on the Board feels like a chance to give back to the Foundation for the experiences that helped me show up better for my Clients," he said.

Yusuf will serve a three-year term supporting the Foundation's mission of expanding access to pro bono financial planning. "We get to make a real impact with this work for people who need our help," Yusuf shared. "It's an honor to serve, and I look forward to working alongside the other Trustees to make a meaningful difference in people's lives through pro bono financial planning, a necessary component of our profession's identity."

About Yusuf

Yusuf Abugideiri, CFP®, holds an M.A. in Economics from George Mason University, a B.S. in Finance from Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business, and has practiced financial planning since 2009. He has been recognized as a top financial professional by Forbes, Washingtonian Magazine, Northern Virginia Magazine, and InvestmentNews, including being named to InvestmentNews' inaugural Rising Stars list in 2024. Yusuf is frequently quoted in leading national and industry publications including Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, Forbes, U.S. News & World Report, CNN, InvestmentNews, and CNBC.

Learn more about YeskeBuie at www.YeBu.com.

Media Contact: Tricia Lowney

Communications Support Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE YeskeBuie