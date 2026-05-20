Yesway's Allsup's Brand Breaks into the Top 5 in USA TODAY's 2026 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station Food

Allsup's Ranked No. 4 Nationally in Both Categories, Ahead of Several of the Largest and Most Recognized Convenience Retailers in the United States

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, Inc. (Nasdaq: YSWY), one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, today announced that its iconic Allsup's brand has earned Top 5 national rankings in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station Food.

Allsup's ranked No. 4 nationally in both categories, marking the first time the brand has achieved Top 5 recognition in these highly competitive awards. The milestone further underscores Allsup's growing reputation as one of the premier convenience retail brands in the United States. Following nominations from USA TODAY editors and an expert panel of journalists, readers, customers, fans, and the general public voted Allsup's into the No. 4 position nationwide in both the Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station Food categories. In doing so, Allsup's joined many of the top public and private convenience store operators in the U.S. at the top of the list, further validating the strength of the brand's customer experience, foodservice program, and loyal fan base nationwide.

The full USA TODAY 10Best profile highlighting Allsup's and Yesway can be viewed here: Allsup's & Yesway – USA TODAY 10Best Profile.

"We are incredibly honored and grateful to everyone who voted for Allsup's in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "To be recognized among the very best convenience store brands and food programs in the country and to earn Top 5 rankings in both categories for the first time is a tremendous accomplishment for our company, our store teams, and our loyal customers."

Trkla continued, "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects the voices of our customers and communities. From our World Famous Allsup's Burritos and signature food offerings to our commitment to convenience, cleanliness, customer service, and value, this honor belongs to every employee and customer who has helped build the Yesway and Allsup's brands into what they are today."

Editor's Note: To arrange interviews, contact Erin Vadala, Bolt PR, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected]. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway, Inc. (Nasdaq: YSWY) - Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 450 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic foodservice offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 91 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com.

SOURCE Yesway, Inc.