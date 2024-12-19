Ygrene Energy Fund Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Financial Services

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ygrene Energy Fund is proud to announce its inclusion on Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services category. Inc.'s Annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Ygrene, amongst other companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – to be recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. This recognition highlights Ygrene's impact in financial services and its commitment to property owners. Ygrene's financing solutions have enabled property owners to invest in renewable energy projects and energy-efficient upgrades, saving millions in energy costs.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and only select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"Being named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team's passion and dedication," said Jesse Watson, CEO of Ygrene. "At Ygrene, we're proud to lead the way in delivering innovative financing solutions that help homeowners protect and improve their properties. This recognition underscores our commitment to driving positive change in our industry and making a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

About Ygrene

Ygrene, a leading Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) provider in Florida, offers an innovative financing solution for both residential and commercial property upgrades focusing on energy efficiency and renewable energy. Founded in 2010, Ygrene's PACE program is revolutionizing the home improvement industry, making it easier for property owners to invest in their futures and a healthier environment. Ygrene has funded over 125,000 projects nationwide, totaling over $3.2 billion since inception. Ygrene has contributed to thousands of jobs and invested millions into local economies across the U.S. Learn more about Ygrene's financing options and community impact at ygrene.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

