YH Tubes chooses Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week to introduce their innovative sustainable tubes

Thanks to the growing global consciousness and the trend for green packaging, YH Tubes has increased their product line up with new, super-sustainable tube choices for environmentally-friendly minded customers. Their bioplastic tube, PCR tube and many more sustainable solutions indicate the commitment of the company to the eco movement.

Using plant-derived plastic, their bioplastic tubes offer the same properties as their virgin plastic tubes in terms of aesthetics and technicalities. As a result, customers can take advantage of the green benefits with no reduction or compromise in quality.

YH Tubes has also joined the Go Green movement, which promotes taking the utmost care of planet Earth.

About YH Tubes

When it comes to plastic tubes, Yuan Harng Co., Ltd (YH Tubes) is a leading supplier in the industry. Founded in 1986 the company focuses on cosmetic tubes, as well as food and pharmaceutical tube packaging.

High quality, consistency, reliability, innovation and flexibility are part of the DNA of the company's market-leading packaging products, and their expertise in molding and design has resulted in a number of legacies in their name.

With over 70 styles of tubing available, such as pump, double-ended, twist-off, wanded, comb and roller ball tube styles, YH Tubes provides numerous major skincare brands, luxury cosmetic brands, personal care brands and colour cosmetics brands globally such as L'Oreal, Sephora, H&M and many more. The company currently exports products to the USA, EU, Japan and other areas.

The company is known for its strong engineering background and also specialises in producing innovative new products in line with leading fashion trends. In addition to providing customised design and packaging, YH Tubes welcomes working with customers to help them turn their inspirational ideas into reality and create unique, new, user-friendly and fashionable products.

Their two manufacturing facility sites, north and south, service domestic packaging needs and the global market respectively. With an annual production of 240 million pieces, manufactured in their certified ISO14001, ISO9001 and ISO45001facility, YH Tubes' reputation and range continue to expand rapidly.

How to connect

Discover more about YH Tubes for their official website www.yuanharng.com. You may also register for Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week to schedule a face to face video call with them.

For more information contact YH Tubes directly:

Jane Lin, Vice President

+86 592 2020590

[email protected]

