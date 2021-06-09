'YI Love Jewish' Casts TransMedia Group In Publicity Role For 100th Birthday celebration On June 22 For Legendary Theatrical Producer Joseph Papp

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 09, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YI Love Jewish retains TransMedia Group to rally sponsors, supporters and theater lovers everywhere to praise Joe Papp at what would have been the legendary producer's 100th Birthday Party June 22 to be held virtually and in-person in South Florida.

"The celebratory event is shaping up to be one of the year's biggest fundraisers featuring a virtual cavalcade of Broadway stars saluting the memory of their hero, theater luminary Joseph Papp on what would have been his 100th birthday," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

TransMedia said it will publicize the full day of events at which YI Love Jewish will feature virtual celebrity broadcasts extolling how Papp revolutionized theater.

Among the Broadway stars and luminaries participating will be Nathan Lane, John Lithgow, F. Murray Abraham, Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody, Rex Smith, Mark Linn-Baker and many more.

"Joe Papp, born 'Yosl Papirofsky,' will be honored at what would have been his centennial birthday," said YI CEO Avi Hoffman, "and we're proud to have TransMedia putting this event where it belongs: in the media spotlight."

TransMedia will focus on generating media coverage on "Celebrating Yosl Joe Papp at 100" hosted by Hoffman, who was mentored by Joe Papp in the 1980's. This full day of events will include musical performances, interviews, and lectures

culminating in the signature gala event celebrating the life of great Broadway mastermind Joe Papp.

Events will include free presentations of "Joe Papp at the Ballroom," a recreation of Joe's signature 1978 concert; "Celebrating 'Yosl': The Legacy of Joe Papp" - A musical tribute to Papp's Jewish legacy; a conversation with Tracie Holder and Karen Thorsen- Co Producers/Directors of the documentary film "Joe Papp in 5 Acts" and other celebrity-studded events.

In the spirit of Papp's visionary FREE Shakespeare in the Park, ALL of the day's events are free with the exception of a celebrity-filled live GALA starting at 7 p.m. followed by an exclusive virtual VIP reception.

GLOBAL CLEARING HOUSE FOR JEWISH CULTURE

YI Love Jewish is a division of Yiddishkayt (YI) Initiative, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Jewish history, life, and culture and their positive and far-reaching impact on the world.

