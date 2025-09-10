Yifa Commercial Group to Present its Emerging Womenswear Brands at WHITE MILANO, Addressing Key Challenges in Europe's Fashion Industry

News provided by

Yifa Commercial Group

Sep 10, 2025, 11:01 ET

Launching a Comprehensive Womenswear Industrial Chain Solution for the European Market

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Milano Fashion Week SS 2026, Yifa Commercial Group will present a range of original womenswear brands at the WHITE MILANO (September 25-28, 2025, Superstudio Più | YIFA Via Tortona, 27 - Milano). Positioning itself as an global industry resource connector, Yifa will demonstrate its integrated strengths in high-end original design and responsive supply chain management, offering European buyers and brands a renewed partnership experience.

Continue Reading
Yifa_Commercial_Group
Yifa_Commercial_Group

China's textile and fashion industry is entering a new phase characterized by agility, higher value, and design-driven innovation. Since its founding in Hangzhou in 2002, Yifa has remained committed to a strategy of original design and original manufacturing, building an end-to-end ecosystem that spans design, production, and global distribution. Through Yifa Exhibition, the group will introduce to the European market a selection of partners that demonstrate creative vitality, reliable quality, and strong commercial potential.

In response to the European market's increasing demand for flexible, reliable, and design-driven supply chains, Yifa offers a comprehensive solution with the following advantages:

  1. Full product range covering varied style preferences and occasion-based needs;
  2. Professional in-house design teams supporting each brand, ensuring smooth translation of creative vision into accurate samples and finished collections;
  3. A flexible supply chain designed to support Europe's small-volume, multi-batch procurement model, reducing lead times and minimizing inventory risk;
  4. Direct access to manufacturing sources, ensures efficient communication, cost control, and stable transparent cooperation;
  5. Adoption of low-carbon production practices and full compliance with international social accountability certifications, mitigating compliance risks for European partners.

At the Yifa SHOWROOM, visitors will discover a group of highly-qualified suppliers with proven experience serving leading Chinese womenswear brands and deep industry expertise

  • MAIKU: An award-winning urban commuter brand offering full categories.
  • HAOQIJIA: Interpreting elegant urban aesthetics.
  • ISPRIN: Specializing in minimalist commuter wear.
  • 9roove: Embrace inner strength and confidently showcase feminine charm.
  • KIPMIC STYLE: Outlining the multifaceted modern woman.
  • CENEECHO: Crafting classics with natural fabrics, Advocate for a genuine way of life.
  • VAXXLON: Interpreting the aesthetics of simplicity and relaxation

The presentation also features niche designer labels including:

  • CIRCLE HUES: Blending Eastern elements with structural innovation.
  • Must Bloom, presenting wearable art rooted in nature.

And down jacket specialists:

  • B'QN'YREN: A women's clothing supply chain brand that integrates design, production, and sales, suitable for various lifestyle scenarios across all categories.
  • ID-PLACE: Focusing on "lightweight" down jackets.
  • DTU: Embodying "new modernity" through premium differentiation.

Other vertical experts:

  • RUNXI: 20 years of expertise in knitwear.
  • MINASELF: Specializing in suits, trench coats, and shealing jackets.
  • SECRETANA: Focused on high-end home wear.

We have prepared interactive gifts with Chinese characteristics, reserved exclusive one-on-one meeting spaces, and will host an "EU-China Apparel Supply Chain Partnership Salon" with industry experts. Your presence is cordially invited.

Official website: https://www.yffsc.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769228/Yifa_Commercial_Group.jpg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Yifa Commercial Group présentera ses marques émergentes de vêtements pour femmes au WHITE MILANO, en réponse aux principaux défis de l'industrie européenne de la mode

Yifa Commercial Group présentera ses marques émergentes de vêtements pour femmes au WHITE MILANO, en réponse aux principaux défis de l'industrie européenne de la mode

Pendant la Milano Fashion Week SS 2026, Yifa Commercial Group présentera une gamme de marques originales de vêtements pour femmes au WHITE MILANO...
Die Yifa Commercial Group präsentiert ihre aufstrebenden Damenbekleidungsmarken auf der WHITE MILANO und spricht damit die wichtigsten Herausforderungen der europäischen Modeindustrie an

Die Yifa Commercial Group präsentiert ihre aufstrebenden Damenbekleidungsmarken auf der WHITE MILANO und spricht damit die wichtigsten Herausforderungen der europäischen Modeindustrie an

Während der Milano Fashion Week SS 2026 wird die Yifa Commercial Group auf der WHITE MILANO (25.-28. September 2025, Superstudio Più | YIFA Via...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Fashion

Fashion

Retail

Retail

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics