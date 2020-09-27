Yili and More Than 200 Business Leaders Pledge Support for Renewed Global Cooperation as the United Nations Turns 75

As the invited representative of food industry entrepreneurs, chairman and president of global healthy food producer Yili Group Pan Gang signed the statement together with over 200 CEOs of major global companies, including Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, and Punit Renjen, Global CEO of Deloitte Global, to express his support for the United Nations' call to jointly lead the world onto a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable path of development and to "unite in the business for a better world".