Yili Group wins China Quality Award

HOHHOT, China, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., a Chinese dairy giant based in Hohhot, capital of North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, was the only dairy company to win the China Quality Award at the fourth China Quality Conference which was held in Hangzhou on Sept. 16 to 17, 2021.

As the highest recognition of quality in China, the China Quality Award has always been an important barometer of quality in the nation. Yili's smart factory produces high-quality products.