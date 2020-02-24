Yili supports pastures amid coronavirus outbreak

Over the course of many years, Yili established an epidemic prevention and control system in relation to its supply pastures.

It declared the period Dec 1 to March 1 as its pasture closed management period for epidemic prevention, which laid a solid foundation for the overall epidemic prevention and control.

To help things out in the current situation, Yili has made use of its global industrial supply chain to provide the diary farmers with more than 100,000 masks, 20,000 sets of protective clothing and 20 metric tons of disinfectant.

Yili has also opened a 24-hour service, to ensure the normal and orderly operations of its milk suppliers.

The Yili spokesman said that as a pioneer in the smart dairy industry, it also utilizes the knowledge it has gained on intelligent green pastures and is continuing to provide technical support.

Caption: During the coronavirus outbreak, Yili is continuing to buy raw milk from its cooperative pastures.

SOURCE Yili Group